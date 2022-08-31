Cavaliers gallop to impressive first win at Milford

MILFORD- With another New Head Coach on the sideline in Jordan Roberts, the 2022 Bishop Neumann football team didn’t miss a beat as they took down Milford 35-14 on the road on August 26. The victory helped propel the Cavaliers into the rankings in Class C-2 at No. 9.

“It was great to see us come out with the energy we had,” Bishop Neumann Head Coach Jordan Roberts said. “The boys hustled and ran to the ball well. Our execution was decent overall, but we have a lot to work on from the top down moving forward.”

In the first quarter, Conor Booth got the scoring started for Neumann with an eight yard touchdown run. After the made extra point by John Lilly the Cavaliers led 7-0.

One of the more dangerous and more experienced backs for Neumann this year will be Calvin Sassaman. He wasted no time finding the end zone on a six yard touchdown run that increased the Cavaliers advantage out to 14-0 at the end of the first.

Neumann continued to build on their fast start early in the second quarter. For the second time in the game, Booth busted through the line and into the end zone, this time on a 12 yard run that gave the Cavaliers a 21-0 lead.

Finishing the half with two more touchdown runs to bring his total to three for the game was Sassaman. His first rushing score of the second was on a 42 yard run and then the second one came from 16 yards out to put Neumann comfortably in front up 35-0 at halftime.

In the second half, the Cavaliers offense failed to find the end zone. Milford did end up scoring twice in the fourth on a three yard run from Tyce Lopez and a two yard scamper by Gavin Piening to make it a 21 point contest in the end.

According to Roberts, it was a great experience to win the first game of his career at the helm of Neumann. He believes that this group has the commitment to make this a special season.

“It was awesome to get our first win of the season,” Roberts said. “It's always great to start the season 1-0. I believe we have a special group and we can go as far as we want to go, but it will take a lot of commitment and leadership from our senior class and I believe we have that.”

Running for a game high 129 yards on 11 carries and scoring three times was Sassaman. Booth scored twice and rushed for 71 yards on seven carries, while Adam Furasek ran for 36 yards on nine touches.

Quarterback Connor Schutt completed one pass in the game for 33 yards to Kanon Cada. He also ran the ball nine times for 45 yards.

Trent Moudry paced the Cavaliers defense with three tackles and one sack. Getting five tackles was Jordan Hiemstra and both Trent Barry and Cada had four.

In special teams, Lilly was a perfect six for six on extra points and Nolan VanSlyke was able to block a punt.

This week Neumann is once again on the road taking on Lincoln Lutheran at 7 p.m. on Sept. 2. In their first game of the season, the Warriors lost to Lincoln Christian 34-27.