Cavaliers finish in fourth place at Wilber-Clatonia

WILBER- The Class C No. 9 Bishop Neumann wrestling team traveled to the Wilber-Clatonia Dual Tournament on Jan. 7. Getting fourth overall and going 3-2 were the Cavaliers.
“It is very difficult to win duals when we have to give opposing teams 18 points at weights where we are open,” Neumann head coach Daryl Braunsroth said. “But the team doesn't let that affect the way they perform. Each dual was a team effort and everyone gave a great effort.”
Neumann started the meet with a dual against Logan View/Scribner Snyder. The Cavaliers struggled against the Raiders and ended up losing 42-26.
The five winners for Neumann in the dual were David Hart at 120 pounds, Aaron Ohnoutka at 126, Max Lautenschlager at 138, Adam Ohnoutka at 152, and Trent Moudry at 195 pounds. Hart won a 4-1 decision against Sam Peters, Aaron Ohnoutka pinned Willnerd in 5:41, Lautenschlager won a 9-0 major decision over Justus Weidemann, Adam Ohnoutka came out on top against Alex Foust with a 4-0 decision, and Moudry won a 13-5 major decision against Dylan Silva.
In round three, the Cavaliers got back on track with a victory over Norfolk Catholic. They were able to win seven matches during the dual.
Hart had the first win at 120 pounds with an 8-5 decision against Dominic Liess.
The next six matches for Neumann were won by pin. Cade Lierman knocked off Mason Dusek in 1:59 at 132, Lautenschlager defeated Kanyon Talton in 4:19 at 138, both Connor Specht at 145 and Joe Haberman at 152 pinned Daniel Vuchetich in 0:46 and Noah Morland in 2:34, and Thomas Vrana at 182 and Moudry at 195 won in 2:00 over Brenden Flood and a 1:38 against Shaun Clinch.
Seven of the nine matches in the dual with the host W-C were won by Neumann. This resulted in them defeating the Wolverines 51-27.
Lierman at 132 pounds had the first win in a tight match at 138 pounds. He narrowly defeated Iverson Mejia with a 4-3 decision.
Earning pins at 138 pounds and 145 were Lautenschlager and Conner Specht. Roberto Torres was defeated in 2:56 by Lautenschlager and Specht won in 2:27 against Jordan Marsh.
Keeping the trend of winning by pin alive, were Samuel Vrana at 170 pounds, Thomas Vrana at 182, and Moudry at 195. Lucas Karpisek only lasted 0:43 with Samuel Vrana, Thomas Vrana pinned Allen Odvody at the 1:28 mark, and Moudry defeated Hugo Pomajzl in a 1:19.
Wyatt Palm was able to win his first match of the day at 220 pounds. He ended up pinning Mike Rhodes in 2:53.
In the last dual of pool play, Neumann was able to take down Sutton 51-27. Because of low numbers for the Mustangs, only three matches were wrestled in this dual.
Winning was Adam Ohnoutka at 160 pounds and Samuel Vrana at 170. In 5:52, Adam Ohnoutka pinned Adrian Hernandez and Samuel Vrana defeated Billy Marshall with a pin in 2:40.
After finishing second in Pool A, the Cavaliers were up against Pool B Runner-up Class B No. 10 Raymond Central. Neumann lost to the Mustangs 48-27.
After losing at 120 in sudden victory, Adam Ohnoutka pinned Hunter Sykes in 0:37 at 126 pounds. That was followed up by Lautenschlager pinning Phillip Karpov in 0:53 at 138 pounds and Specht doing the same thing to Tucker Maxson in 5:01 at 145 pounds.
In a battle of two state qualifiers from a season ago, Samuel Vrana won a 6-0 decision against Mason Kreikemeier at 170 pounds. Moudry had the last win at 195 with a pin of Tyson Malousek in 3:03.
Next week the Cavaliers will travel to the Centennial quadrangular on Jan. 13. Two days later on Jan. 15, they will be competing at the Arlington Invite.