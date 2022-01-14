Cavaliers finish in fourth place at Wilber-Clatonia

The next six matches for Neumann were won by pin. Cade Lierman knocked off Mason Dusek in 1:59 at 132, Lautenschlager defeated Kanyon Talton in 4:19 at 138, both Connor Specht at 145 and Joe Haberman at 152 pinned Daniel Vuchetich in 0:46 and Noah Morland in 2:34, and Thomas Vrana at 182 and Moudry at 195 won in 2:00 over Brenden Flood and a 1:38 against Shaun Clinch.

Seven of the nine matches in the dual with the host W-C were won by Neumann. This resulted in them defeating the Wolverines 51-27.

Lierman at 132 pounds had the first win in a tight match at 138 pounds. He narrowly defeated Iverson Mejia with a 4-3 decision.

Earning pins at 138 pounds and 145 were Lautenschlager and Conner Specht. Roberto Torres was defeated in 2:56 by Lautenschlager and Specht won in 2:27 against Jordan Marsh.

Keeping the trend of winning by pin alive, were Samuel Vrana at 170 pounds, Thomas Vrana at 182, and Moudry at 195. Lucas Karpisek only lasted 0:43 with Samuel Vrana, Thomas Vrana pinned Allen Odvody at the 1:28 mark, and Moudry defeated Hugo Pomajzl in a 1:19.

Wyatt Palm was able to win his first match of the day at 220 pounds. He ended up pinning Mike Rhodes in 2:53.