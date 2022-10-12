Cavaliers face tough challenge at conference tourney

DAVID CITY- In a conference loaded with rated teams from top to bottom, the Bishop Neumann Volleyball Team was able to emerge in fifth place from the Centennial Conference Volleyball Tournament on Oct.6 through Oct. 8. The Cavaliers picked up wins over Columbus Scotus, Aquinas Catholic and Omaha Concordia and lost to Class C-1 No. 2 Grand Island Central Catholic and Class C-2 No. 2 Fremont Bergan.

In the fifth place game at Aquinas on Saturday, Neumann met up with Scotus for the second time on the year. Similar to their first matchup, the Cavaliers were able to find their groove and won 25-19 and 25-22.

A big reason for the win was Neumann was able to hold the Shamrocks to a .025 hitting percentage. They also had four aces and one block.

The Cavaliers charge was led by McGuigan with 12 kills and 14 digs. Getting four kills, five assists, two blocks, one ace and four digs was Jenna Sladky.

From the setter position, Lily Bolden had 17 assists, six digs and three kills. Earning three aces, three kills and 11 digs was AJ Bosak and Kinslee Bosak finished with two kills and two blocks.

Another team that the Cavaliers were able to best for the second time this season was Aquinas on Thursday at Grand Island Central Catholic. Similar to their first match of the season, it was all Neumann as they picked up back-to-back 25-17 wins over the Monarchs.

Pacing her team with eight kills and three aces was McGuigan. The junior Bolden ended up with four kills, two blocks, six digs and 12 assists and Sladky had 10 assists, four digs, one block, two aces and three kills.

Off the bench, Lily Wanser had three kills, two aces and two blocks and AJ Bosak got two kills, two aces and four digs.

The Cavaliers other victory on Thursday was a battle to the very end in all three sets against Concordia. Neumann would drop the first set 28-26 but rebounded to win the second and third sets 25-22 and 25-23.

Hitting doubles digits with 12 kills, one block and 16 digs was McGuigan. Kinslee Bosak was fantastic at the net with five blocks and one dig while her sister AJ Bosak had seven kills, one ace, three blocks and 11 digs.

Filling up the stat sheet with 13 assists, 10 digs, two blocks and six kills was Sladky. Picking up five kills, one block, 12 digs and 12 assists was Bolden.

Saturday started with a tough match off the bat for the Cavaliers against a four loss Bergan squad. This time around Neumann wasn’t able to win a set and they were swept by the Knights 25-22 and 25-14.

Finishing with a team leading seven kills, one ace and nine digs was McGuigan. Bolden ended up with eight assists and one kill and Sladky earned seven assists, two kills and one ace.

Against one of the top teams in their class in GICC, Neumann struggled to get anything going in their second match on Oct. 8. As a result, they lost to the Crusades 25-11 and then 25-9.

Compiling top numbers in both digs with seven and kills with two was McGuigan. Picking up two kills, four assists and two digs was Bolden and Erin Raabe ended up with six digs.

The Cavaliers started off this week with a matchup against Class D-1 No. 3 Norfolk Catholic at home on Oct. 11. They take on Columbus Scotus on the road at 7:15 p.m. on Oct. 13.