Cavaliers edged out by Warriors on the road

WAHOO- A tough first quarter and overtime period cost the Bishop Neumann boys basketball team a victory on the road at Lincoln Lutheran in a 46-41 loss on Jan. 21.

In the first quarter, the Cavaliers were only able to score four points. They came from Connor Schutt and Michael Lynch on fast break layups.

After one-quarter of action, Neumann was trailing 8-4.

During the second quarter, the Cavaliers were able to flip the script and outscored Lutheran 13-9. Playing a big factor in the turnaround was Turner Ahrens with a three and Schutt with a layup.

At halftime, both teams were knotted up at 17 apiece.

Neumann started the third quarter out hot by getting a three from Luke Meis and a basket underneath the hoop from Lynch. The Warriors rallied back from the deficit and had a 30-26 lead with one quarter left.

Ahrens made a three-pointer that put the Cavaliers back in front at 34-32. That lead was increased up to 37-34 after a three from Meis.