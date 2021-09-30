Cavaliers earn win against W-C

WILBER – After two wins in a row, the Wahoo Neumann football team has been looking for a signature win to add to their resume this year. In come from behind fashion, the Cavaliers were able to accomplish this with a 24-14 victory over C-2 No. 3 Wilber-Clatonia on Sept. 24.

The first quarter of the game was a battle in the trenches between the two schools. The only points produced were by Neumann on a 20-yard field by John Lilly that made it 3-0.

That three point lead did not stick in the second quarter when the Wolverines scored 14 unanswered points. They came on a 28-yard pass and a one-yard run that gave W-C the 14-3 halftime edge.

After struggling to score in the first half, Neumann got their offense rolling in the third quarter.

They were able to get a touchdown on a 22-yard run by Calvin Sassaman. The extra point by Lilly was up and good trimming the Wolverines’ lead to 14-10 at the end of three.

Big plays in the fourth quarter helped power the Cavaliers back in front for good.

Neumann’s first touchdown came on a 40-yard pass from Connor Schutt to Luke Meis. Schutt completed a 94-yard pass to Trent Barry later in the quarter to put the Cavaliers up by two possessions.