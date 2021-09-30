Cavaliers earn win against W-C

WILBER – After two wins in a row, the Wahoo Neumann football team has been looking for a signature win to add to their resume this year. In come from behind fashion, the Cavaliers were able to accomplish this with a 24-14 victory over C-2 No. 3 Wilber-Clatonia on Sept. 24.
The first quarter of the game was a battle in the trenches between the two schools. The only points produced were by Neumann on a 20-yard field by John Lilly that made it 3-0.
That three point lead did not stick in the second quarter when the Wolverines scored 14 unanswered points. They came on a 28-yard pass and a one-yard run that gave W-C the 14-3 halftime edge.
After struggling to score in the first half, Neumann got their offense rolling in the third quarter.
They were able to get a touchdown on a 22-yard run by Calvin Sassaman. The extra point by Lilly was up and good trimming the Wolverines’ lead to 14-10 at the end of three.
Big plays in the fourth quarter helped power the Cavaliers back in front for good.
Neumann’s first touchdown came on a 40-yard pass from Connor Schutt to Luke Meis. Schutt completed a 94-yard pass to Trent Barry later in the quarter to put the Cavaliers up by two possessions.
A big reason for Neumann’s success was the play of their defense. They kept W-C out of the endzone in the second half and came up with two interceptions on the Wolverines’ final two drives as they moved into Cavalier territory.
The first interception came from Barry who made another crucial play with under three minutes to go. Sassaman hauled in the other turnover in the endzone with under a minute to go.
Leading Neumann in passing during the contest was Schutt with 224 yards on 9 of 16 passing and two touchdowns.
On the receiving end of most of Schutt’s passes in the contest was Barry who had 138 receiving yards and one touchdown. Meis had one catch for 40 yards and a score and Kanon Cada finished with 26 receiving yards.
Senior Silas Mongar was the leading rusher in the game with 14 attempts that resulted in 46 yards. Gaining 29 yards on the ground and scoring one touchdown was Sassaman.
Barry had one sack, one interception and 10 tackles to pace Neumann on defense. Also intercepting passes in the game were Mongar, Sassaman and Kamdyn Swartz, while Trent Moudry had eight tackles.
Next up for the Cavaliers is a home game against 4-1 Centennial at 7 p.m. on Oct. 1. The Broncos defeated Syracuse 42-12 in their last game.
Alex Eller is a reporter for the Wahoo Newspaper. Reach him via email at alex.eller@wahoonewspaper.com.