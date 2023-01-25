Cavaliers earn second at Centennial Conference Invite

GRAND ISLAND – The Bishop Neumann wrestling team took second place with 156.5 points at the Centennial Conference Meet at Grand Island Central Catholic on Jan. 21.

“We only filled 8 of the 14 weight classes and brought home the 2nd place plaque,” Bishop Neumann Head Coach Daryl Braunsroth said. “It was a great team effort and accomplishment.”

Powering the Cavaliers to the solid finish was five first place finishes. They came from Landon Sund at 120 pounds, Aaron Ohnoutka at 126, David Hart at 132, Cade Lierman at 138 and Adam Ohnoutka at 152.

All the wins for Sund came by pin in 1:37, 2:31 and 1:19 against Grady Zeckser of Hastings St. Cecilia, Carter Sucha of Scotus Central Catholic and Trent Mefford of Aquinas Catholic.

At 126 pounds, Aaron Ohnoutka started the tournament by pinning Damian Flores of Archbishop Bergan and Charlie Wienke of Lincoln Christian in 0:55 and 0:56. He followed up those victories by pinning Clay Rasmussen of Kearney Catholic in 1:35 and then won a 4-0 decision against Zander Kavan of Aquinas Catholic.

“Aaron put together a good meet with four dominant wins with his third individual Conference Champion medal,” Braunsroth said. “He didn’t compete during the COVID season to have the opportunity to be a four time champion.”

After receiving a bye in the first round at 132 pounds, David Hart pinned Griffin Klein of Hastings St. Cecilia and Luke Blocker of Lincoln Christian in 2:23 and 3:18 in the quarterfinals and the semifinals. He followed that up by pinning Jack Hartman of Omaha Concordia in 4:23 in the championship match.

Lierman kicked off his run to first at 138 pounds by pinning Mike Krienke of Scotus Central Catholic in 0:32. The senior then got a 22-7 tech fall over Sam Luther of Kearney Catholic and won a 10-6 decision against Keyden Uhrich of Lincoln Lutheran.

Pinning his way to the finals at 152 pounds was Adam Ohnoutka. His victories came against Colton Roper of Lincoln Lutheran, Ben McKee of Lincoln Christian and Eli Parks-Thomsen of Boys Town in 3:55, 1:44 and 3:57.

In the title match, he knocked off one of the top wrestlers in Class D Jacob Moravec of Aquinas Catholic by a 6-0 decision.

Finishing in second place at 182 pounds was Thomas Vrana. He breezed through his first two matches with pins in 1:05 and 3:37 against Logan Lampe of Lincoln Lutheran and Malachi Davis of Lincoln Christian. Vrana got upset in the first place match as he got pinned by Adam Oltmer of Aquinas Catholic in 1:27.

Max and Ben Lautenschlager ended up getting third and fourth place at 145 pounds. Max won four matches by pin and Ben picked up two victories by pin. The brothers met in the third and fourth place match with Max pinning Ben in 0:32.

A day prior, Neumann traveled to the David City Invite. The Cavaliers got fifth place overall with 98 points scored.

Lierman at 138 pounds was the only Cavalier wrestler to win first place at the meet.

In the first three rounds, he pinned Coy Beetison of Ashland-Greenwood in 0:36 and earned a 12-1 and 17-3 major decision against Brady Braniff of Tekamah-Herman and Jeffrey Kuncl of Crete. He followed that up by pinning Evan Hermanson of Aurora and Imran Murad of Millard West in 3:17 and 5:47 in his final two matches.

Coming in second place was Max Lautenschlager at 145 pounds. The senior picked up three pins and lost a 5-1 decision in sudden victory against Blaine Christo of Ashland-Greenwood.

Aaron Ohnoutka (126 pounds) and Adam Ohnoutka (152 pounds) went 4-1 and earned third place.

Three of the wins for Aaron Ohnoutka came by pin and the other two were decision victories. Getting three pins, a major decision and a decision was Adam Ohnoutka.

Ending up in fourth place with a 3-2 record was Sund at 120 pounds and Vrana took fifth with a 4-1 record at 182 pounds. All of Sund’s victories came by pin and Vrana had two pins and a major decision win.

This week Neumann will be competing at the Omaha Westview Invite at 9 a.m. on Jan. 28.