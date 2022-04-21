Cavaliers earn pair of second place finishes in Wahoo

WAHOO- In their second meet in as many days, the Bishop Neumann boys and girls track teams were able to capture second place finishes at the Wahoo Invite on April 14. The Cavalier boys scored 101 points and lost to Wahoo, while the Neumann girls scored 98 points and were defeated by Seward.

Pacing the Cavaliers boys was Connor Schutt who won both the high jump and the triple jump competitions. The sophomore was able to clear 6-00 in the high jump and finished with a mark of 41-11 in the triple jump. Both were personal records for him.

Also medaling with sixth place finishes in those two events were John Lilly and Michael Lynch. Lilly cleared 5-08 in the high jump and Lynch jumped 38-10 in the triple jump.

On the track, Kamdyn Swartz had the lone first place finish for the Neumann boys in the 110 meter hurdles. He defeated one of the best in Class B in Zach Fox of Wahoo in a time of 15.15 to take the gold.

Also medaling for the Cavaliers in the 110 meter hurdles was Calvin Sassaman who got third place in a time of 17.23 and Thomas Gokie took fifth by running a 17.46.

Getting second place in the 300 meter hurdles was Calvin Sassaman who ran a personal record time of 42.63. Taking fourth was Kamdyn Swartz with a 43.92 and Henry Stuhr got sixth by clocking a 44.64.

Coming in fourth and fifth place in the 100 and 200 meter dashes were Trent Moudry and Kamdyn Swartz. Moudry was fourth in the 200 by posting a time of 25.03 and Swartz got fifth in the 100 meter dash in a time of 11.71.

Taking sixth place in the 200 meter dash was Lilly who ran a personal record of 25.32, and Joey Ehrhorn was sixth in the 3,200 meter run by clocking an 11:23.80.

Earning a second place finish in the shot put for Neumann was Cadin McGuigan who used the wind to his advantage to throw a personal record 46-06. Coming in third place with a personal record as well was Moudry with a mark of 46-00.

Lynch was the top finisher for Neumann in the long jump competition, setting a new personal record with a jump of 19-02 to get third. Getting sixth place in the event with a personal record jump of 18-10.50 was Schutt.

All three relays for Neumann at the Wahoo Invite ended up reaching the medal stand on the boys side. Both the 4x100 and 4x400 meter relay teams got third in times of 46.29 and 3:42.13 and the 4x800 meter relay team took fourth by posting a 9:11.31.

Finishing with two first place finishes for the Cavalier girls was senior Kali Jurgensmeier in the field events. She won the triple jump with a mark of 36-07 and also won the high jump by clearing 5-00.

Caitlin McGuigan was able to get second behind Jurgensmeier in the triple jump by jumping 33-03.50 and Julia Ingwersen took sixth place by going 30-03.50. Both of those were personal records.

In the high jump, Bridget Whitney medaled by getting fifth. She set a personal record for herself by clearing 4-08.

Getting second place in the long jump for Neumann was Mary Chvatal with a jump of 15-04.50. McGuigan came in third place finishing with a mark of 15-01.25.

Jill Johnson was the lone medalist for Neumann in the discus competition. The freshman took fourth place overall with a personal record toss of 112-07.

Johnson followed that up by getting fifth in the shot put with a throw of 33-06.50 which was also a personal record. Taking sixth place was Kaysha Swartz with a toss of 32-09.

The Cavaliers lone victory on the track came in the 300 meter hurdles, where Kinslee Bosak and Jurgensmeier went one and two. Kinslee Bosak was able to run a personal record with a time of 48.75 and Jurgensmeier was two tenths of a second behind her posting a 48.77.

In the 400 meter dash, Neumann had three different medalists. Kinslee Bosak took second by running a 1:02.89, Jurgensmeier was third posting a 1:03.40, and AJ Bosak got sixth in a time of 1:08.23.

Getting fifth place in the 100 meter hurdles for the Cavaliers was Grace Sullivan who ran a personal record time of 17.41. Freshman Adelyn Zwick battled to the end in the 800 meter dash and ended up getting sixth place by clocking a 2:43.56 which was a personal record.

Both the 4x400 and the 4x800 meter relays for Neumann were able to get second place at Wahoo. The 4x400 meter relay team ran a 4:26.76 and the 4x800 meter team clocked a 10:54.14.

This week the Cavaliers are headed to the Bennington Invite at 1 p.m. on April 22.