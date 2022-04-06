Cavaliers earn pair of second place finishes at Puetz Memorial

COLUMBUS- In their first outdoor meets of the 2022 season, the Bishop Neumann boys and girls track teams took home second place at the Puetz Memorial Invite held at Pawnee Park in Columbus on March 29. The Cavaliers girls were second behind Bennington with 124 points and the boys took silver to Columbus Lakeview with 108 points.

The Neumann boy’s strongest events on the track were the two hurdle races. Kamdyn Swartz ended up taking first place in both the 110 meter hurdles and the 300 meter hurdles in a time of 15.38 and 42.38.

Not far off Swartz time in the 300 meter hurdles was Calvin Sassaman. He ended up getting second place overall and clocked a 43.02.

Continuing a strong showing in the field events was Connor Schutt who won both the high jump and the triple jump competitions. He cleared 5-11 in the high jump and jumped 42-00 in the triple jump.

Taking second place in the triple jump was Michael Lynch who went 40-04 and Turner Ahrens came in seventh place with a mark of 38-06.

In the longest event on the track, Joseph Ehrhorn was able to settle into his pace and come in second place overall in the 3,200 meter run with a time of 11:51.26.

The team of Silas Mongar, Jude Polacek, Kanon Cada, and Luke Meis were able to put down the fastest time in the 4x800 meter relay. Their winning time was 9:07.72, which was six seconds in front of the second place team from Wayne.

Kali Jurgensmeier led the Neumann girls’ team with two first place finishes and then a second place finish. She won the triple jump with a mark of 35-03, was first in the 300 meter hurdles in a time of 48.55, and took second place in the high jump by clearing 5-00.

Not far behind her in second in the 300 meter hurdles was teammate Kinslee Bosak. She was nine tenths of a second off her pace clocking a 48.64.

Winning the long jump and becoming the only athlete to jump over 16 feet at the meet was Mary Chvatal. Her winning jump was 16-03.25.

In the 800 meter run, Cassie Coufal was able to gut out a first place performance for the Cavaliers. She held off Alexis Hiatt of Bennington to break the tape in a time of 2:39.32.

The one relay that won on the track for the Neumann girls was the 4x800. The team of Coufal, Jurgensmeier, Adelyn Zwick, and Kinslee Bosak clocked a 10:23.42.

Taking second place in the 100 meter hurdles for Neumann was Lizzie Lilly who ran a 17.47. Getting fourth place was Grace Sullivan in a time of 17.81 and AJ Bosak took fifth clocking a 17.83.

This week Neumann is at the Nebraska City Invite on April 7. Find the complete results from the Puetz Memorial Invite below.

Girls High Jump: 4. Bridget Whitney 4-08, 6. Julia Ingwersen 4-06; Boys High Jump: 4. John Lilly 5-04, 11. Sam Stuhr 5-00; Girls Long Jump: 6. 14-08.75, 13. Nicole Blum 13-03; Boys Long Jump: 5. Connor Schutt 19-11, 6. Michael Lynch 19-10.50, 8. Kamdyn Swartz 19-02.50; Girls Triple Jump: 3. Caitlin McGuigan 33-04, 6. Julia Ingwersen 30-08; Boys Triple Jump: 5. Turner Ahrens 38-06; Girls Discus: 7. Kaysha Swartz 96-07, 8. Cassidy Most 96-04, 12. Jill Johnson 90-11; Boys Discus: 4. Aaron Spicka 110-07, 6. Trent Moudry 107-00, 11. Cadin McGuigan 97-04; Girls Shot Put: 4. Kaysha Swartz 33-02.50, 9. Teresa Quinn 31-00, 13. Jill Johnson 30-00.50; Boys Shot Put: 4. Trent Moudry 43-00.50, 7. Cadin McGuigan 39-10.50, 18. Sam Vrana 28-02; Boys 110 Meter Hurdles: 5. Calvin Sassaman 17.71, 7. Thomas Gokie 18.09; Girls 100 Meter Dash: 6. Mary Chvatal 13.56, 7. Lizzie Lilly 13.81, 15. Nicole Blum 14.83; Boys 100 Meter Dash: 11. John Lilly 12.29, 14. Trevor Sladky 12.56, Turner Ahrens 12.65; Girls 1,600 Meter Run: 4. Cassie Coufal 6:01.20, 5. Adelyn Zwick 6:16.55, 6. Jenna Sladky 6:19.01; Boys 1,600 Meter Run: 4. Jude Polacek 5:14.12, 6. Joseph Ehrhorn 5:17.56; Girls 4x100 Meter Relay: 3. Bishop Neumann (Kinslee Bosak, Mary Chvatal, Lizzie Lilly, and Teresa Quinn) 52.52; Girls 400 Meter Dash: 7. AJ Bosak 1:08.42, 8. Caitlin McGuigan 1:09.08, 9. Lizzie Lilly 1:09.70; Boys 400 Meter Dash: 4. Sam Vrana 56.69, 6. John Lilly 56.92, 11. Sam Stuhr 58.97; Girls 300 Meter Hurdles: 7. Grace Sullivan 52.55; Boys 300 Meter Hurdles: Thomas Gokie 47.19; Girls 800 Meter Run: 10. Julia Ingwersen 3:01.79, 13. Grace Ryan 3:05.75; Boys 800 Meter Run: 5. Jude Polacek 2:20.56, 7. Canon Kada 2:23.68, 9. Miles Hannan 2:29.21; Girls 200 Meter Dash: 5. Teresa Quinn 28.46, 9. AJ Bosak 30.34, 10. Bridget Whitney 30.71; Boys 200 Meter Dash: 5. Kamdyn Swartz 24.11, 8. Silas Mongar 24.93, 12. Sam Vrana 25.55; Girls 3,200 Meter Run: 5. Jenna Sladky 14:02.02, 6. Isabelle Zelazney 14:02.39; Girls 4x400 Meter Relay: 2. Bishop Neumann (Kinslee Bosak, Caitlin McGuigan, Teresa Quinn, and AJ Bosak) 4:24.70.