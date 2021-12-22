Cavaliers earn first win of the season in convincing fashion

Finishing with 19 points, three rebounds, and two steals was Kinslee Bosak. Chvatal had 14 points, four assists, and three steals, while Vederal had seven points and nine rebounds, Caitlin McGuigan had five points, Nicole Blum scored four, and AJ Bosak had two points.

In their next game on the road on Dec. 16, the Cavaliers increased the competition level by taking on Class B No. 2 Norris. The Titans were too much to handle for Neumann and in the end, they fell by a final of 62-42.

After falling behind 9-0 early in the contest, Vederal knocked down a three. Later on, she made her second three-pointer of the quarter cutting the deficit to 19-8.

At the end of the first quarter, Norris made a three-pointer that increased the lead to 22-8.

During the second quarter, the Titans continued to dominate outscoring the Cavaliers 15-6. Chvatal connected on a three in the corner that made it 37-14 Titans at the half.

To start the third, Neumann came out slow but started to heat up with back-to-back threes from Chvatal and Vederal. Heading to the final frame it was 57-24 Norris.