Cavaliers earn first win of the season in convincing fashion

DAVID CITY- After two tough games to begin the season, the Bishop Neumann girls basketball team found their way into the win column on Dec. 14 in David City. It came over Aquinas in an impressive 53-21 victory.
Creating the spark early for the Cavaliers was Mary Chvatal. She made two three-pointers that gave Neumann a 10-0 advantage.
By the end of the first quarter, Neumann had a 12 point lead up 17-5.
Elsa Vederal was able to make a three that extended the lead to 15 points to begin the second. Six straight points by Kinslee Bosak put the Cavaliers in front 27-5.
Chvatal connected on her third three-pointer of the game late in the half to give Neumann a 30-9 edge heading into the break.
Out of halftime, the Cavaliers continued to dominate going on a 5-2 run, that was closed out with a fast break by Kinslee Bosak. The Monarchs only scored two more points the rest of the third, giving Neumann a 41-13 lead going to the fourth.
In the final frame, the Cavaliers were held to their lowest point total at 12 and Aquinas scored eight.
A stat that stood out in this victory was Neumann had 15 steals and 36 rebounds. They were also a perfect 100% at the free-throw line.
Finishing with 19 points, three rebounds, and two steals was Kinslee Bosak. Chvatal had 14 points, four assists, and three steals, while Vederal had seven points and nine rebounds, Caitlin McGuigan had five points, Nicole Blum scored four, and AJ Bosak had two points.
In their next game on the road on Dec. 16, the Cavaliers increased the competition level by taking on Class B No. 2 Norris. The Titans were too much to handle for Neumann and in the end, they fell by a final of 62-42.
After falling behind 9-0 early in the contest, Vederal knocked down a three. Later on, she made her second three-pointer of the quarter cutting the deficit to 19-8.
At the end of the first quarter, Norris made a three-pointer that increased the lead to 22-8.
During the second quarter, the Titans continued to dominate outscoring the Cavaliers 15-6. Chvatal connected on a three in the corner that made it 37-14 Titans at the half.
To start the third, Neumann came out slow but started to heat up with back-to-back threes from Chvatal and Vederal. Heading to the final frame it was 57-24 Norris.
The Cavaliers had their best quarter of the game in the fourth, where they outscored the Titans 18-7. Leading the charge for Neumann were Kinslee Bosak and Vederal with layups in transition.
During this game, Norris scored 25 points off turnovers compared to 20 points for the Cavaliers. Neumann was also outrebounded 12-6 on the offensive glass by the Titans.
Finishing with 20 points and three steals was Vederal and Chvatal had nine points, four rebounds, and three assists. Dropping in four points apiece were Jill Johnson and Bridget Whitney, Kinslee Bosak had three, and Caitlin McGuigan ended up scoring two points.
The Cavaliers took on Omaha Gross Catholic on the road on Dec. 21.