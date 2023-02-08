WAHOO – The size of the Bishop Neumann boys basketball team ended up being too much for the Class B No. 8 Waverly in a 60-44 victory for the Cavaliers in Waverly on Feb. 2.

In the contest, the Vikings were without some of their post players and Neumann exploited this glaring hole with their height. They out-rebounded the Vikings 28 to 17 and came up with five steals and dished out 18 assists.

From the get-go, the Cavaliers offense was clicking as they went on to put up 17 points in the first quarter. For the second straight quarter, they hit double digits with 12 points and built a 29-21 lead at the break.

After an evenly played third where Neumann finished with a 13-12 scoring edge, the Cavaliers broke the game wide open in the fourth with their highest point total of any quarter with 18. This resulted in Neumann picking up a convincing 16-point victory.

Aaron Spicka was the leading scorer for Neumann with 14 points and seven rebounds. Putting up 12 points was Henry Stuhr, Trevor Sladky had eight and Turner Ahrens finished with seven.

The solid performance by the Cavaliers on Thursday carried into their game at Columbus Scotus on Feb. 3. From start to finish, Neumann dominated as they went on to knock off the Centennial Conference runner-up Shamrocks 62-35.

To start the game, the Cavaliers were able to build a 12-3 lead after one quarter of play. After being outscored 14-17 in the second, Neumann flipped the script in the second half by scoring 36 points and holding Scotus to just 15 points.

The Cavaliers shot well in the game with a 31% field goal percentage and a 33% average from behind the arc. Neumann also cashed in on 62% of their free throws.

Pacing the Cavaliers with 14 points, five assists and three rebounds was Ahrens. Carson Sabatka ended up with 12 points, both Stuhr and Spicka had 10 and Cada finished with eight.

This week Neumann played Yutan at home on Feb. 7. They then travel to Fremont to take on Archbishop Bergan at 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 10.