Cavaliers defense power them to first victory of year

DAVID CITY- In what was an inspired performance on defense, the Bishop Neumann boy’s basketball team was able to get their first win on Dec. 14 on the road. They were able to defeat rival Aquinas by a final of 47-35.

What helped the Cavaliers was their tenacious defense created 16 steals; several of which led to easy buckets for Connor Schutt and Michael Lynch on fast breaks. Jude Polacek made a three in the corner; giving Neumann a 16-10 lead at the end of the first quarter.

Turner Ahrens kept the three-pointers coming with one made up top, putting the Cavaliers up by nine. At halftime, Neumann was up by double digits at 27-17.

To begin the third quarter, the Cavaliers got layups in transition by Schutt and Michael Lynch. This helped Neumann increase their lead to 41-26 by the end of the quarter.

The Cavaliers offense struggled in the fourth only scoring six points. Despite this, Neumann’s defense allowed them to hang on as they held the Monarchs to nine points.