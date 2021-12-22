Cavaliers defense power them to first victory of year

DAVID CITY- In what was an inspired performance on defense, the Bishop Neumann boy’s basketball team was able to get their first win on Dec. 14 on the road. They were able to defeat rival Aquinas by a final of 47-35.
What helped the Cavaliers was their tenacious defense created 16 steals; several of which led to easy buckets for Connor Schutt and Michael Lynch on fast breaks. Jude Polacek made a three in the corner; giving Neumann a 16-10 lead at the end of the first quarter.
Turner Ahrens kept the three-pointers coming with one made up top, putting the Cavaliers up by nine. At halftime, Neumann was up by double digits at 27-17.
To begin the third quarter, the Cavaliers got layups in transition by Schutt and Michael Lynch. This helped Neumann increase their lead to 41-26 by the end of the quarter.
The Cavaliers offense struggled in the fourth only scoring six points. Despite this, Neumann’s defense allowed them to hang on as they held the Monarchs to nine points.
Dropping in a team-high 22 points on 71.4% shooting was Schutt. Lynch ended up second on the team with eight points, Polacek scored six off two threes, Ahrens had five points, Sam Stuhr scored four points, and Kanon Cada finished with two.
After having their game snowed out from Dec. 10, Neumann and Norfolk Catholic made up their boy’s game on Dec. 18. The Cavaliers were not able to defend their home court and lost 51-42 to the Knights.
As of the press deadline on Dec. 19 there were no stats for this game. More information about the Cavaliers game with the Knights can be found in the Dec. 30 Wahoo Newspaper.
In their final game before the end of the semester, Neumann took on Omaha Gross Catholic on Dec. 21 on the road. The Cougars were 2-4 heading into the game and lost to Platteview 60-42 in their last game.