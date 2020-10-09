 Skip to main content
Cavaliers cruise to two wins, next stop Hastings
Cavaliers cruise to two wins, next stop Hastings

  • Updated
Cavalier Softball

STATE BOUND: Bishop Neumann Coach Dave Brabec talks with his team after they defeated Highway 91 in district tournament play.  The Cavaliers will play in next week's state tournament which will begin on Oct. 14 in Hastings.  (Staff Photo by Jason Unger)

WAHOO - The second-ranked Bishop Neumann Cavalier softball team took two games from Highway 91 and won the Class C-3 District Championship at Hackberry Park in Wahoo on Friday afternoon.

The Cavaliers improved to 25-7 and will be either the #2 or #3 seed in next week's Class C State Tournament in Hastings beginning on Oct. 14.

The Cavaliers return to state after missing out in 2019.

The Cavaliers were Class C champs in 2017 and finished runner-up in 2018.

