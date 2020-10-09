Cavaliers cruise to two wins, next stop Hastings

WAHOO - The second-ranked Bishop Neumann Cavalier softball team took two games from Highway 91 and won the Class C-3 District Championship at Hackberry Park in Wahoo on Friday afternoon.

The Cavaliers improved to 25-7 and will be either the #2 or #3 seed in next week's Class C State Tournament in Hastings beginning on Oct. 14.

The Cavaliers return to state after missing out in 2019.

The Cavaliers were Class C champs in 2017 and finished runner-up in 2018.