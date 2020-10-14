Cavaliers cruise to opening round win

HASTINGS - The third-seeded Bishop Neumann softball team downed sixth-seeded Hastings St. Cecilia Bluehawks 9-1 in six innings Wednesday morning at the Bill Smith Complex in Hastings.

Neumann scored three runs in the first inning and then broke the game open with five runs in the bottom of the fourth.

Hattie Bohac, Emma Kavan and Logan Sylliaasen all xame through with two hits and Mattie Schultz and Macy Sabatka each drove in two runs.

Sabatka earned the win on the mound after scattering three hits and run in six innings of work.

The Cavaliers will play the Malcolm Clippers at 4:30 p.m.

Malcolm defeated Fairbury 16-3 in their opening round game.