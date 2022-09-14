Cavaliers continue to impress in victory over Crusaders

WAHOO- It was another impressive showing for the Class C-1 No. 7 Bishop Neumann football team when they welcomed Grand Island Central Catholic to Wayne Reeves Field for the home opener on Sept. 9. The Cavaliers would gallop to 371 yards of total offense as they crushed the Crusaders by a final of 49-0.

The scoring for Neumann started early in the first quarter with a one yard touchdown run from Conor Booth. That was followed up by a 22 yard run from Calvin Sassaman that found the end zone.

Both extra points by John Lilly were through the uprights, making it a 14-0 Cavalier lead.

A big play closed out the scoring for Neumann in the first quarter. Connor Schutt hooked up with Trent Barry for a 56 yard pass that went the distance and extended the Cavaliers advantage out to 21-0 after one quarter of action.

Continuing to pound the yards out on the ground in the second was Sassaman. He scored his second and third touchdowns of the game on runs of 23 yards and then 78 yards.

In between Sassaman’s two rushing touchdowns, Andrew Meduna was able to block a GICC punt at the 40 yard line. The football was scooped up and ran for a touchdown by Kanon Cada.

After one half of play, it was all Neumann with a 42-0 edge.

In the second half, the Cavaliers elected to give some of their reserve players some time on the field. There was also a continuous clock the entire half with the point differential greater than 40.

Adding in those two factors, Neumann settled for one touchdown the rest of the game. It came on a 13 yard run from Jack Van Slyke in the fourth quarter.

The extra point by Dawson Hiemstra was also good giving the Cavaliers a 49 point win.

Completing all three of his passes for 85 yards and a touchdown was Schutt. Picking up one catch for 56 yards and a score was Barry, while Luke Meis had 23 receiving yards, and Cada had one grab for six yards.

Breaking free for 154 rushing yards on the ground with three touchdowns and a long run of 78 yards was Sassaman. He carried the ball just six times, for an average of 25.7 yards per carry.

Earning 76 yards was Adam Furasek, Booth had 25 yards and a score, and Jack Van Slyke ran the ball for 21 yards and one touchdown.

Defensively, Trent Moudry, Eli Johnston, and Barry all had seven tackles. Picking up six tackles was Andrew Meduna and Nolan Van Slyke finished the contest with five.

Getting in the backfield for a sack in the game were Moudry and Meduna.

This week the competition level gets cranked up for the Cavaliers with Class C-2 No. 5 Hastings St. Cecilia coming to town for a 7 p.m. showdown on Sept. 16. The Bluehawks are currently 3-0 with a 46-21 win over Gibbon in their last game.