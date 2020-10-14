Cavaliers compete in Centennial Conference tourney

GRAND ISLAND – The Bishop Neumann volleyball team finished with a 2-2 record after competing in the Centennial Conference Volleyball Tournament last week in Grand Island.

Prior to competing in the conference tournament, the Cavaliers welcomed a pair of Class B teams to town for a triangular on Oct. 6.

The Cavaliers were defeated in three sets by the Elkhorn Antlers 20-25, 25-17 and 15-25.

Neumann connected on 95 percent of their serves and finished with nine aces.

Freshman Paisley Douglas and sophomore Julia Ingwersen combined for seven of the nine Cavalier aces from behind the service line. Douglas also led the team in serve receive and in digs with 12.

Junior Kali Jurgensmeier led the team with 10 kills and teammate Lauren Thiele came through with seven more.

Thiele handed out 15 set assists while freshman Lily Bolden dished out five more.

The Cavaliers were able to bounce back with a straight set 25-18 and 25-14 victory over Elkhorn North in the nightcap.

The Cavaliers hit .373 against North and were led at the net by Jurgensmeier who hit .500 while leading the team with 10 kills. Thiele and Bolden combined for 11 more.