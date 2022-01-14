Cavaliers come out on top over Cougars

Wahoo- Earning a victory at home and then losing on the road is what happened to the Bishop Neumann boys basketball team in their games this past week. They defeated Conestoga on Jan. 4 52-43 but then lost at Boys Town 77-73 on Jan. 7.
In the matchup with the Cougars at home, the Cavaliers came in trying to end a three-game losing skid. They were able to do that by shooting the ball much better than they had in previous games. Neumann had a 55% field goal percentage and was able to grab 30 boards in the contest.
Despite getting the result they wanted in the end, the Cavaliers did not start the game the way they wanted to. They were held to just six points in the first and gave up 18 points to Conestoga.
Neumann started chipping away at the Cougars lead in the second with a three in the corner from Jude Polacek. A layup in transition from Turner Ahrens made it 22-21 in favor of Conestoga.
A late bucket by the Cavaliers helped them come all the way back from their double-digit deficit and take a 23-22 halftime lead.
Polacek came through big for Neumann again with a made three-pointer to start the third. A layup in transition from Sam Stuhr put the Cavaliers up 36-25.
With one quarter remaining in the contest, it was now Neumann who had a double-digit lead up 40-29.
Early on in the fourth, Ahrens was able to convert a steal by the Cavaliers into a layup that made the score 44-30. This gave Neumann some breathing room and helped them coast to the victory.
Connor Schutt had a career game against the Cougars with 25 points and nine rebounds. Also in double figures was Stuhr with 11 points, five rebounds, and three assists.
Both scoring six points were Ahrens and Polacek, Michael Lynch had three points, three rebounds, four assists, and two steals, and Aaron Spicka scored one point.
The Cavaliers scored the most points they have had on the year with 73 at Boys Town on Friday. The only issue for Neumann was the fact that the Cowboys shot 50% from the field and 45% from three, allowing them to get 77.
Neumann found themselves in a huge hole to start the game. They gave up 23 points to Boys Town in the first and trailed 23-6.
They started getting the offense going in the second with two three-pointers from Meis and another by Lynch that made it 36-17.
The Cowboys still found a way to win the scoreboard with 17 points in the second. Heading into halftime, Boys Town was up 40-20.
In the third quarter, the three’s continued to fall for the Cavaliers with Lynch and Meis both making one. A fast-break layup by Lynch cut the Cowboys lead to 56-49 with one quarter left.
Neumann was able to win the fourth with 24 points compared to 21 for Boys Town, but they just couldn’t make up the final four of the deficit.
Stuhr had 20 points and four rebounds and Meis finished with 18 points. Coming up with 12 points, two assists, and two rebounds was Ahrens, Lynch dropped in 11 points, Cada had seven points, and Polacek made five points.
The Cavaliers played at Logan View/Scribner-Snyder on Jan. 11 and then return home to take on Class C-1 No. 4 Omaha Concordia on Jan. 14.