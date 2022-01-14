Cavaliers come out on top over Cougars

Wahoo- Earning a victory at home and then losing on the road is what happened to the Bishop Neumann boys basketball team in their games this past week. They defeated Conestoga on Jan. 4 52-43 but then lost at Boys Town 77-73 on Jan. 7.

In the matchup with the Cougars at home, the Cavaliers came in trying to end a three-game losing skid. They were able to do that by shooting the ball much better than they had in previous games. Neumann had a 55% field goal percentage and was able to grab 30 boards in the contest.

Despite getting the result they wanted in the end, the Cavaliers did not start the game the way they wanted to. They were held to just six points in the first and gave up 18 points to Conestoga.

Neumann started chipping away at the Cougars lead in the second with a three in the corner from Jude Polacek. A layup in transition from Turner Ahrens made it 22-21 in favor of Conestoga.

A late bucket by the Cavaliers helped them come all the way back from their double-digit deficit and take a 23-22 halftime lead.

Polacek came through big for Neumann again with a made three-pointer to start the third. A layup in transition from Sam Stuhr put the Cavaliers up 36-25.