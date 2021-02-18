Cavaliers climb above .500

WAHOO – The Bishop Neumann girls basketball team capped the regular season with two more victories over Omaha Roncalli Catholic and Archbishop Bergan last week.

The Cavaliers started the week with a 49-38 road win against Roncalli in Omaha on Feb. 11.

After scoring just 13 points in the first half the Cavalier offense erupted for 36 in the third and fourth quarters to pull out the 11-point road win.

Neumann shot just 39 percent from the field and the visitors converted on just 3-of-18 from behind the 3-point line.

The Cavaliers turned the ball over 19 times, but outrebounded Roncalli 31-25.

Junior Kali Jurgensmeier scored 18 points and grabbed seven rebounds to lead Neumann on the offensive end.

Junior teammates Mary Chvatal and Lauren Thiele each added seven points for the Cavaliers.

Freshman Paisley Douglas dished out a team-high six assists.

Neumann returned to the court on Friday night to play host to conference foe Archbishop Bergan.

Neumann won for the 10th time in their last 13 contests, scoring a 50-37 win over the Knights.