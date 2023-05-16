DAVID CITY – In dominant fashion, the Bishop Neumann boys track team rolled to their third straight district championship in David City on May 11. The Cavaliers finished with 123 points scored, outdistancing Yutan in second with 66.5 points.

“This is the third year in a row that we have won a district championship,” Bishop Neumann Boys Head Coach Tim Rezac said. “We probably came in as the favorite, but nobody wins a track meet on paper. We performed better than I thought we would today, so I am not surprised we won by as much as we did.”

Earning a pair of gold medals in the long jump and the triple jump was Connor Schutt with jumps of 20-09 and 44-01. He also got third place in the high jump and qualified for state after clearing 6-01.

Trent Moudry took home a first place finish in the shot put after coming up with a throw of 50-05.50. The junior also got second place in the discus with a mark of 144-08.

In the 110 meter hurdles, freshman Beau Fujan won with a personal record time of 15.48. Also qualifying for state on a wildcard in third place was Henry Stuhr with a 15.89.

Winning the 300 meter hurdles was Calvin Sassaman who ran a 41.07. Right behind him in second place was Henry Stuhr who posted a time of 16.10.

The only relay in which Neumann qualified for state was the 4x400 meter relay. Kannon Cada, Moudry, William Sassaman and Calvin Sassaman held off Yutan to win in a time of 3:34.34.

Battling to a second place finish in the 400 meter dash was Calvin Sassaman with a PR time of 52.56. Running a PR time of 55.65 and getting fifth was Stuhr.

According to Rezac, he was very proud of how Schutt and Moudry performed in the field events and how the hurdlers dominated on the track. They were the catalyst behind a solid finish in the team standings for the Cavaliers.

“Those guys are the definition of coachable,” Rezac said. “It was the North Carolina coach who once said when the ball goes through the hoop, I am a much smarter coach. It’s about the Jimmy and the Joes and those guys are phenomenal athletes.”

William Sassaman earned medals in both the 300 and the 110 meter hurdles. He got third by clocking a 44.03 in the 300 hurdles and ran a 16.68 and got fifth in the 110 hurdles.

Andrew Meduna finished inside the top six in both the shot put and the discus like Moudry. The sophomore got fourth in the discus with a PR toss of 134-07 and fifth in the shot put with a throw of 40-01.

The 4x800 meter relay squad of Cada, Moudry, William Sassaman and Calvin Sassaman got to the line in third place with a time of 9:02.94.

Rounding out the scoring for the Cavaliers were Trevor Sladky and John Lilly. Sladky came in fourth place with a PR jump of 19-10.50 in the long jump and Lilly got sixth place after clearing 5-09 in the high jump.

The Neumann boys track team will be competing on May 19 and 20 at the Class C State Track Meet at Omaha Burke. On both days, the field events start at 9 a.m. and the running events begin at 1:30 p.m.