Cavaliers claim C2-2 District Title with win over Monarchs

WAHOO- With a District Title on the line, Class C-2 No. 5 Bishop Neumann Football Team made quick work of their longtime rival David City Aquinas 49-12 at home on Oct. 21. It was a satisfying ending to what has been a dominant regular season under first-year Head Coach Jordan Roberts.

“I liked our effort, I liked our energy, I think we’re executing well and were just all on the same page and playing good football right now,” Roberts said. “I talked to the team a lot this week about peaking at the right time and playing our best football and we took another step in the right direction tonight. You want to be hitting on all cylinders at this point and I think we are starting to get there.”

To start the game off, it was Conor Booth who wasted no time finding the end zone on a 48-yard run. After the extra point kick from John Lilly, it was the Cavaliers who had a 7-0 lead.

Later in the quarter, the Monarchs continued to struggle and contain Booth. This time he broke loose on a 43-yard run that gave Neumann a 14-point lead.

A 19-yard pass from Connor Schutt to Ben Trede was the third score of the first for the Cavaliers and increased their advantage to 21 points.

Booth continued to be a workhorse on the ground for Neumann with two rushing touchdowns to open up the second quarter. The first one was from 55-yards out and the second came on a 66-yard run which gave the Cavaliers a 35-0 lead.

After throwing for a touchdown in the first quarter, Schutt scrambled for a 41-yard score in the second quarter. The sixth extra point of the half by Lilly gave the Cavaliers a 42-0 lead at the break.

Who other than Booth would score Neumann’s final touchdown of the game to begin the third quarter. The sophomore found the end zone for the fifth time in the contest on a run of 43-yards.

With the win, the Cavaliers moved to 8-1 on the season and picked up their first District Title since the 2016 season. According to Coach Robertson, that is something that this group worked hard for all season.

“They have put in a lot of work this season and they are really good kids,” Roberts said. “I have been super impressed with them from the get-go. They are very respectful young men and they are going to make great fathers someday.”

Leading the offense for Neumann with 200 rushing yards and four touchdowns on the ground was Booth. Schutt carried the ball twice and ran for 58 yards and a score.

Also throwing for 99 yards and two touchdowns was Schutt. Booth had 66 receiving yards and one score and Trede had 19 yards and one touchdown.

Jarred Cernik had the most tackles on the team with nine and Trent Moudry earned seven. Each getting five tackles apiece were Trent Barry and Thomas Vrana and Nolan Van Slyke finished with three tackles and a sack.

The Cavaliers enter the Class C-2 Football Playoffs as the sixth seed. They take on 11th-seed Lincoln Lutheran in a rematch from the regular season at home at 7 p.m. on Oct. 28.