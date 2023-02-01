Cavaliers blast Monarchs on home court

WAHOO – For the second time on the season, the Bishop Neumann girls basketball team knocked off Aquinas Catholic on Jan. 23, this time in the first round of the Centennial Conference tournament. Similar to their first matchup, the Cavaliers ran away with the game by a final of 75-36.

Trailing 2-0 in the beginning, Nicole Blum hit a three from the top of the key. A few possessions later, Caitlin McGuigan stole the ball and converted a layup to increase the Cavaliers edge to 7-3.

For the second time in the first, Blum hit a triple. This time it was in the corner and put Neumann in front 16-3.

The Cavaliers finished the quarter with eight more points and had a commanding 24-8 edge heading to the second.

With a 29-13 lead, Kinslee Bosak stole the ball and made a basket on the other end. She did the same thing a little bit later on, which put Neumann up 35-16 at halftime.

The lead for the Cavaliers grew in the third as they outscored the Monarchs 18-8. Blum had three of the points giving Neumann a 46-22 advantage.

With a 53-24 edge to start the fourth, the Cavaliers continued to score at a prolific rate. Neumann had its second highest point total of the game with 22 points.

Capping the win off with a layup off a turnover was sophomore Grace Ryan.

In the contest, the Cavaliers had one of their best rebounding games with 56 boards. They also had 15 assists, 14 steals and two blocks.

From the field and the three-point arc, Neumann shot 43% and they made 75% at the free throw line.

Putting up 17 points and four rebounds was Blum and Jill Johnson had 14 points, 11 rebounds, six assists and two steals. Also in double figures was McGuigan with 12 points, seven rebounds, four assists and three steals. Scoring nine points was AJ Bosak and both Kinslee Bosak and Bridget Whitney had eight.

With the win, the Cavaliers moved on to the semifinals the next day at Class C-1 No. 6 Lincoln Christian. Neumann was overmatched in the game and ended up losing 52-28.

It was a tale of two halves with the Cavaliers battling to a 23-23 tie at the half. A big reason for the tie was Neumann outscored the Crusaders 12-9 in the second quarter.

Things changed in the third quarter when the Cavaliers were limited to one point. That was followed up by four points in the fourth.

On the other end, Christian had 29 points in the second half.

Neumann only made one three in the game which translated to 8.3% from behind the arc. The Cavaliers also came up with seven steals and had two blocks.

Scoring 10 points with five rebounds and two assists was Kinslee Bosak. Johnson had six points and five rebounds and McGuigan finished with four points.

To close out the tournament, Neumann took on Class D-1 No. 5 Hastings St. Cecilia. After losing to the Bluehawks earlier in the season, the Cavaliers got revenge and pulled out a 38-32 victory.

In the early going, it was Neumann who was down 8-2. To close out the first, Whitney hit a three-pointer to pull the Cavaliers within three.

Both teams continued to battle back and forth in the second. Late in the quarter, St. Cecilia had a three-point edge, when Kinslee Bosak knocked down a trey to tie the game at 20 at halftime.

The defense for Neumann stole the show in the second half. They held the Bluehawks to eight points in the third and just four in the final frame as they went on to pull out a six-point win.

In the rebounding department, the Cavaliers only had 17 boards compared to 34 for St. Cecilia. They shot 13% from three and 23% from the field.

Kinslee Bosak powered Neumann to the victory with 17 points and five steals. Scoring five points was McGuigan, Julia Ingwersen dropped in four, Johnson had three and AJ Bosak finished with two.

This week the Cavaliers opened up at Lincoln Christian on Jan. 31. They will be at Waverly at 6 p.m. on Feb. 2.