Cavaliers blast Knights on home court

WAHOO – The Bishop Neumann boys basketball team got back in the win column on Dec. 31 in a home game against Nebraska City Lourdes. In the contest, the Cavaliers reached double figures in every quarter except the fourth in a 60-23 blowout.

Early on in the game, Neumann had a 4-3 lead when Jacob Rezac knocked down a three. After that bucket, the Cavaliers scored 10 more points and built a 17-8 advantage.

In the second quarter, Luke Meis scored on a fast break to keep Neumann’s lead at nine points. Another triple from Rezac pushed the Cavaliers edge out to 30-14 at halftime.

Like Rezac in the first half, Meis caught fire from behind the arc in the third with two threes. The second trey extended Neumann’s lead to 51-18.

Meis connected on a three from the left side to start the fourth. Kanon Cada followed up that triple with a layup in transition off a steal to give the Cavaliers a 56-18 advantage.

Neumann finished the contest with four more points and secured a 37-point victory.

From the field, the Cavaliers shot 46% and 64% from the free throw line. They also pulled down 26 rebounds, dished out 14 assists, stole 16 balls and had one block.

Scoring 20 points for Neumann was Cada. Also in double figures were Meis with 15 points and Rezac with 10.

Aaron Spicka had five points, both Henry Stuhr and Turner Ahrens dropped in four and Carson Sabatka finished with two.

The Cavaliers had another home game on Jan. 6 against a winless Boys Town squad. Despite their record, the Cowboys are a good team who have had a handful of losses by single digits and started the year rated in Class C-1.

To start the contest, Neumann had a hard time controlling Malachi Washington from scoring and pulling down rebounds.

Trailing 12-4, Jack Johnson hit a three for the Cavaliers. On the ensuing possession, the Cowboys hit a trey at the buzzer and went up 15-7 on Neumann.

Towards the end of the second, Rezac and Luke Meis knocked down a pair of triples that made it a nine-point game at 27-18 going into the break.

At the beginning of the third, Washington found himself in foul trouble for Boys Town. He had to go to the bench for an extended period of time and the Cavaliers took advantage.

Both Aaron Spicka and Meis hit a pair of baskets as Neumann poured in 19 points and trimmed their deficit down to one at 38-37 with one quarter remaining.

Each team took turns trading buckets in the fourth. After two free throws from Washington it was the Cowboys who led by two with under 20 seconds.

The Cavaliers didn’t panic and found Spicka down low for an easy basket that tied the score at 53 and sent the game to overtime.

After shooting so well in the second half, Neumann went cold in the extra period with no points. On the other end, Boys Town put up 13.

Pacing the Cavaliers with 20 points on six threes was Meis. Also in double figures was Spicka with 12 points and three rebounds. Cada and Andrew Vech each had six points and Ahrens, Rezac and Johnson all had three.

Neumann looked to get back on track against Logan View/Scribner-Snyder at home on Jan. 10. They will be at Class C-1 No. 9 Omaha Concordia at 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 13.