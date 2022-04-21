Cavaliers battle the wind at home dual

WAHOO- Once again Mother Nature did not cooperate for the Bishop Neumann boys golf team at their home dual with Lincoln Lutheran on April 12 at Hilltop Country Club in Wahoo. In the end, it resulted in the Cavaliers losing to the Warriors by a score of 204 to 187.

Continuing to pace Neumann is Steven Sladky who had the lowest score of the day. He carded a 43 for nine holes.

Coming in a tie for second place on the team were Carter Malina and Camdin McGuigan. They both ended up with scores of 53.

Two strokes back of Malina and McGuigan was Jacob Sommerfield with a 55.

Remington Musgrove was the fifth golfer for the Cavaliers. Strong winds affected him on a few holes and as a result, he shot a 66.

This week the Cavaliers golfed at the Bennington Invite on April 19.