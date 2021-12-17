Cavaliers battle hard at Raymond Central Dual Tourney

RAYMOND- The Class C No. 9 Bishop Neumann Boys Wrestling Team ended up going 3-2 at the Raymond Central Dual Tournament on Dec. 10. The Cavaliers were able to knock off Conestoga 45-30, Columbus Scotus 60-16, Weeping Water 66-18, and then lost to Class C No. 9 Raymond Central 52-21 and Douglas County West/Concordia 45-30.
Against the Cougars in their first dual, Neumann was able to win the first three matches. It started with a pin by Mitchell Hubert at 113 pounds with a pin in 0:32 over Calum Jeys, then at 126 pounds Aaron Ohnoutka pinned Colin Dufault in a 1:59, and Cade Lierman won a 10-3 decision over Ethan Avidano at 132 pounds.
Finishing on the back half of the dual with some victories were Adam Ohnoutka at 152 pounds, Conner Specht at 160 pounds, and Thomas Vrana at 182 pounds. All of the wins came via pin, with Adam Ohnoutka’s occurring 3:42 into his match, Specht’s at the 3:15 mark, and Thomas Vrana’s in 0:20.
Similar to the dual against the Cougars, six Neumann wrestlers won against the Shamrocks in their second dual. This time it was David Hart at 120 pounds, Lierman at 132, Max Lautenschlager at 138, Conner Specht at 152, Adam Ohnoutka at 160 pounds, and Samuel Vrana at 170 pounds.
In the first three matches of the dual, the Cavaliers were undefeated. Hart pinned Tyler Cline in 1:17, Lierman pinned Joseph Cornwell in 0:32 and Max Lautenschlager pinned Gage Gassen in 0:49.
After losing at 145, Specht got Neumann back on track with a pin in 3:18 over Rudy Brunkhorst. That was followed up by Adam Ohnoutka pinning Evan Kiene in 2:19 and Samuel Vrana pinning Riley Eickmeier in 3:51.
The Cavaliers would lose to the Mustangs and Falcons in back-to-back duals, but got back on track with a win over Weeping Water in their last matchup. In total, there were four matches wrestled.
Earning victories were Specht at 160 pounds by pin in a 1:19 over Jameson Sumibcay, Thomas Vrana at 182 pounds with a pin in 1:08 over Tyler Essary, and David Hart with a pin in 0:54 against Lukas Gage at 120 pounds.
The prior day on Dec. 9, the Cavaliers hosted a home triangular with the North Bend Wrestling Team. Neumann was able to take down the Tigers in the dual 60-10.
In the first weight classes, the Cavaliers were able to pick up five victories. They were by Max Lautenschlager at 138 pounds, Ben Lautenschlager at 145, Adam Ohnoutka at 152, Specht at 160, and Samuel Vrana at 170.
Max Lautenschlager’s victory was a quick pin in 0:53 of Zach Mullally. That was followed by an 8-4 decision win for Ben Lautenschlager over Jaden Smith.
The tightest match of the dual was between Adam Ohnoutka and Jake Hunke. In a battle that went back and forth, it was Adam Ohnoutka who won 6-5.
Specht and Samuel Vrana ended the dominant start with a pair of pins. Specht’s came in 2:53 over Colin Rhynalds and Samuel Vran pinned Nate McDonald in 3:13.
After a string of forfeits, Aaron Ohnoutka and Lierman closed the dual out with pins for the Cavaliers. It took Aaron Ohnoutka 1:56 to pin Ethan Norton and Lierman defeated Taneeko Cooper in 3:30.
Neumann’s next meet is the Wahoo Wrestling Invite on Dec. 18. The results from the Raymond Central and the DC West/Concordia Dual can be found below.
Neumann vs Raymond Central: 120 - David Hart (Bishop Neumann) over Hunter Sykes (Raymond Central) Fall 1:17; 126 - Aaron Ohnoutka (Bishop Neumann) over Brock Skeahan (Raymond Central) Dec 6-0; 138 - Max Lautenschlager (Bishop Neumann) over McKay Bryce (Raymond Central) Fall 0:26; 170 - Samuel Vrana (Bishop Neumann) over Kaden Parde (Raymond Central) Fall 5:54.
Neumann vs DC West/Concordia: 126 - Aaron Ohnoutka (Bishop Neumann) over Jack Hartman (Concordia/DC West) Fall 1:30; 138 - Max Lautenschlager (Bishop Neumann) over Greyson Peters (Concordia/DC West) Fall 0:21; 170 - Samuel Vrana (Bishop Neumann) over Kayden VerMaas (Concordia/DC West) Fall 2:25; 120 - David Hart (Bishop Neumann) over Samuel Kilker (Concordia/DC West) Fall 3:36.