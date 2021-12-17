Cavaliers battle hard at Raymond Central Dual Tourney

After losing at 145, Specht got Neumann back on track with a pin in 3:18 over Rudy Brunkhorst. That was followed up by Adam Ohnoutka pinning Evan Kiene in 2:19 and Samuel Vrana pinning Riley Eickmeier in 3:51.

The Cavaliers would lose to the Mustangs and Falcons in back-to-back duals, but got back on track with a win over Weeping Water in their last matchup. In total, there were four matches wrestled.

Earning victories were Specht at 160 pounds by pin in a 1:19 over Jameson Sumibcay, Thomas Vrana at 182 pounds with a pin in 1:08 over Tyler Essary, and David Hart with a pin in 0:54 against Lukas Gage at 120 pounds.

The prior day on Dec. 9, the Cavaliers hosted a home triangular with the North Bend Wrestling Team. Neumann was able to take down the Tigers in the dual 60-10.

In the first weight classes, the Cavaliers were able to pick up five victories. They were by Max Lautenschlager at 138 pounds, Ben Lautenschlager at 145, Adam Ohnoutka at 152, Specht at 160, and Samuel Vrana at 170.

Max Lautenschlager’s victory was a quick pin in 0:53 of Zach Mullally. That was followed by an 8-4 decision win for Ben Lautenschlager over Jaden Smith.