DAVID CITY – The Bishop Neumann boys golf team opened up a new season at a triangular with David City and Seward at the David City Golf Course on March 21. Out of the three squads that competed, the Cavaliers came in third place with a team score of 279.

“We have a long way to go as a team, as most of the players have practically no experience in competition,” Bishop Neumann Head Coach Pat Sullivan said. “I’m sure we’ll show some improvement, but we’ll need to celebrate even small progress.”

On top of it being windy and cold on Tuesday, Neumann had to battle a course that wasn’t in the best of shape.

Despite these obstacles, returning state qualifier Steven Sladky had the lowest score of the day with a 39 for nine holes. The senior had a rough start but battled back to be the only player to shoot under 40 for the triangular.

“Steven triple bogeyed the third hole in his round but showed resilience in keeping it together well enough to break 40 and post the medalist score in the triangular,” Sullivan said. “I have a lot of confidence that he will have a very solid senior year.”

Tying for second place on the Neumann team were Camdin McGuigan and Ryley Mayberry with 57s. Not far behind them were Aaron Spicka who shot a 61 and Turner Ahrens with a 65.

Winning the triangular with a 260 team score was Seward and David City ended up carding a 272 on their home course.

The Cavaliers competed at the Gretna Invite on March 28. It was held at the Tiburon Golf Club in Omaha.