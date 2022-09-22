Cavaliers and Mustangs compete at Badgers Invite

BENNINGTON- Both the Raymond Central and the Bishop Neumann cross country teams traveled to take part in the Bennington Invite on Sept. 17. Finishing with the top performance from the area were the Cavaliers girls in eighth place with 137 points, while the Mustangs boys came in 12th with 213 points and the Neumann boys got 14th place with 257 points.

Leading the Cavaliers in the girl’s race was the freshman Kerstyn Chapek in a time of 23:52.26. Six spots back was Isabelle Zelazny getting 32nd and clocking a 24:29.29.

Coming in close together in 46th through 49th were Brin Egr, Ava Jochum, and Sofia Schoeneck. Running a 26:52.50 was Egr, Jochum posted a time of 26:57.05, and Schoeneck ran a 27:05.16.

Getting 60th place was Bayleigh Cantrall for Neumann locking a 29:09.22.

Raymond Central had two girls compete in senior Mady Ayres and sophomore Ellie White. Getting 52nd place was Ayres in a time of 27:40.64 and White took 60th running a 29:09.22.

In the boy’s race, the sophomore Cole Dubas for the Mustangs led the area by getting 29th place. He finished in a time of 19:47.91.

His teammate Landon Lubischer was five spots behind in 34th place running a 19:57.44. Earning 73rd place was Ethan Norlen clocking a 24:23.45 and Joey White got 77th by running a 25:41.88.

For the Cavaliers, the top performer was Ben Lautenschlager who got 59th place posting a time of 21:18.71. Neumann’s second runner was Henry Stuhr earning 62nd and clocking a time of 21:29.

Peter Chohon also came in inside the top 70 in 66th place. The freshman ran a time of 22:28.09 for the three mile course.

The final two finishers for the Cavaliers were Brayden Hraban and Ryley Mayberry in 70th and 71st place. Hraban ended up posting a 23:15.64 and Mayberry clocked a 23:19.31.

Winning the boy’s division of their meet was Bennington with 40 points and Seward got second with 44 points. The Badgers won the girl’s team standings as well with 32 points and Glenwood, IA got runner-up with 42 points.

This week Raymond Central traveled to the Malcolm Invite on Sept. 20. Neumann is taking part in the North Bend Invite at 4:30 p.m. on Sept. 22 at the North Bend Golf Course.