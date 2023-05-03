OAKLAND – The Bishop Neumann and Yutan golf teams traveled north on April 29 and took part in the Oakland-Craig Invite at the Oakland Country Club. Coming in third place were the Chieftains with a team score of 341 and Bishop Neumann got 11th place with a 381.

Earning the highest finish from the area was Steven Sladky for the Cavaliers in third place. He finished the day with an 18 hole score of 74.

The next golfer for Neumann was Turner Ahrens in 53rd with a 99. This was the first time on the season that he shot under 100.

Carding a score that was just over 100 was Camdin McGuigan in 66th place with a 102. Four strokes back of him in 73rd and 74th place were Ryley Mayberry and Aaron Spicka.

“Some pretty good Class C individual competition at this meet and Steven held his own to tie for second (third place medal),” Bishop Neumann Head Coach Pat Sullivan said. “Really proud of Turner Ahrens breaking through and posting his season best score of 99. Our worst score was 106, so significant improvement there as well.”

For Yutan, Creek Kennedy was the top finisher in fourth place with a 76. That was followed by Jude Elgert who came in ninth place after carding an 80.

Coming in third place for the Chieftains was Jack Edwards who shot a 91 and placed 33rd overall. Ending up with a score of 94 in 39th place was Connor North. Also shooting a 94 and getting 42nd place was Tannen Honke.

Tekamah-Herman had the top team score of the tournament with a 329. One stroke behind them with a 330 was Pender.

Neumann took part in a triangular at Mount Michael Benedictine on May 2. They will play in the Centennial Conference Invite at 10 a.m. at Quail Run Golf Course in Columbus on May 6.