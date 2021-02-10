Cavaliers advance 10 to district tourney

OAKLAND – The Bishop Neumann wrestling team earned a third place finish after competing at Oakland High School in the Class C-2 sub-district tournament on a snowy Saturday afternoon.
The Cavaliers scored 117.5 points and will qualified 10 grapplers for this week’s district tournament at Battle Creek High School on Saturday afternoon.
120-pound sophomore Aaron Ohnoutka, a runner-up at the state meet a season ago, was dealt his first loss this season. Ohnoutka dropped a tough 2-0 decision at the hands of Tristan Burbach of Central City. The loss dropped Ohnoutka’s record to 23-1 on the season.
113-pound sophomore Cade Lierman finished 1-1 at the meet and will take a 9-3 record to Battle Creek on Friday.
Junior Josh Urlacher improved to 15-8 on the season after posting a record of 2-1 at Saturday’s sub-district tournament. Urlacher finished second after dropping a 7-0 decision at the hands of Boston Reeves of Battle Creek.
Junior Sam Vrana (21-5) also finished runner-up at the meet after posting a record of 2-1 while wrestling at 170 pounds. His only loss came at the hands of top-ranked and undefeated Sam Moore of Central City.
Sophomore Max Lautenschlager’s quest for his first state tournament berth continues after he finished third in Oakland. He improved to 17-8 on the season after finishing 2-1 at 132 pounds.
Senior Seth Fairbanks also finished third at the meet in Oakland. Fairbanks improved to 20-4 on the year after defeating Alonzo Bass of Winnebago in the 138-pound match for third.
Freshman Trent Moudry moves on after posting a record of 2-1 at 182 pounds. Moudry will take an 18-10 record into the district tournament.
Sophomore Adam Ohnoutka (145) and junior Conner Specht (152) also move on after placing fourth at the sub-district tournament.