Cavaliers advance 10 to district tourney

OAKLAND – The Bishop Neumann wrestling team earned a third place finish after competing at Oakland High School in the Class C-2 sub-district tournament on a snowy Saturday afternoon.

The Cavaliers scored 117.5 points and will qualified 10 grapplers for this week’s district tournament at Battle Creek High School on Saturday afternoon.

120-pound sophomore Aaron Ohnoutka, a runner-up at the state meet a season ago, was dealt his first loss this season. Ohnoutka dropped a tough 2-0 decision at the hands of Tristan Burbach of Central City. The loss dropped Ohnoutka’s record to 23-1 on the season.

113-pound sophomore Cade Lierman finished 1-1 at the meet and will take a 9-3 record to Battle Creek on Friday.

Junior Josh Urlacher improved to 15-8 on the season after posting a record of 2-1 at Saturday’s sub-district tournament. Urlacher finished second after dropping a 7-0 decision at the hands of Boston Reeves of Battle Creek.

Junior Sam Vrana (21-5) also finished runner-up at the meet after posting a record of 2-1 while wrestling at 170 pounds. His only loss came at the hands of top-ranked and undefeated Sam Moore of Central City.