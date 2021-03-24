Cavalier track athletes ready to run in 2021

WAHOO – The season got off to a great start last week for the Bishop Neumann girls track and field team.

The girls ran away from the rest of the field last Friday at Doane University after scoring 120 team points.

Veteran Coach Tom Gerdes admitted that there were a lot of unknowns heading into the season after the girls were forced to miss all of the 2020 season due to the pandemic.

“I was really happy with the effort our girls gave, and how hard they competed over at Doane on Friday. I thought we would compete hard and show up well in some spots. But it was a pleasant surprise to do as well as we did. We were able to score in every event we had someone entered in,” said Gerdes.

The Cavaliers made up primarily of freshmen and sophomores proved that they have depth and talent in multiple events at Doane.

Seven letterwinners return from 2019, including talented junior Kali Jurgensmeier.

Jurgensmeier finished fourth in the triple jump (35-11.25) at the state meet as a freshman and also finished seventh in the 400-meter dash after crossing the finish line with a time of 61.40. She also ran on the Cavaliers 1600-meter relay team at state. They finished seventh.