Cavalier track athletes ready to run in 2021

WAHOO – The season got off to a great start last week for the Bishop Neumann girls track and field team.
The girls ran away from the rest of the field last Friday at Doane University after scoring 120 team points.
Veteran Coach Tom Gerdes admitted that there were a lot of unknowns heading into the season after the girls were forced to miss all of the 2020 season due to the pandemic.
“I was really happy with the effort our girls gave, and how hard they competed over at Doane on Friday. I thought we would compete hard and show up well in some spots. But it was a pleasant surprise to do as well as we did. We were able to score in every event we had someone entered in,” said Gerdes.
The Cavaliers made up primarily of freshmen and sophomores proved that they have depth and talent in multiple events at Doane.
Seven letterwinners return from 2019, including talented junior Kali Jurgensmeier.
Jurgensmeier finished fourth in the triple jump (35-11.25) at the state meet as a freshman and also finished seventh in the 400-meter dash after crossing the finish line with a time of 61.40. She also ran on the Cavaliers 1600-meter relay team at state. They finished seventh.
Jurgensmeier figures to compete in the high jump, triple jump, the 400-meter dash and will also run a leg on the Cavs 1600-meter relay team.
Junior Mary Chvatal also returns in 2021 after qualifying for the state meet in the long jump and a member of the Cavaliers sprint relay team as a freshman.
Junior Teresa Quinn also returns this season after running on both the sprint relay and mile relay state qualifying teams in 2019.
Seniors Alaina Furasek (distance events), Jessica Sedlacek (throws) and Anna Toline (jumps, 400) and junior Catherine Haberman (hurdles, relays) also return this season after lettering in 2019.
The boys team finished third at the Doane meet and veteran Coach Tim Rezac understands that his team needs to develop depth in the jumps, sprints and distance events if they want to contend for a district title in May.
“We need to develop depth everywhere. We have 34 out, but with no 2020 season, it’s hard to say where we will be strong. We will need to find some distance runners and triple and high jumpers,” said Rezac.
Junior hurdler Kamdyn Swartz is the only returning
athlete who competed in the 2019 state championships.
Swartz qualified in the 110-meter hurdle event and after running away from the rest of the field at the season opening indoor meet at Doane, he appears in fine form to open the season.
The Cavaliers will also rely heavily on senior Spencer Wiese in 2021.
Wiese scored for the Cavaliers in multiple events as
a sophomore in 2019 and will be asked to shoulder an even bigger load this season. Rezac will feature him in the long jump and the 100, 200 and 400-meter dash events.
Senior Seth Fairbanks
also looks to score points for the Cavaliers this season in
the 400 and 800-meter events and also as a member of the two-mile relay.
Senior Will Kavan appears ready to add points in the sprint events.
Seniors Karson Sander and
Kolten Cada will be looked up to score points in the jumps.
Junior Cadin McGuigan and freshman Trent Moudry appear to be the frontrunners to score in the throws.