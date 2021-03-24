 Skip to main content
Cavalier teams open season in Crete
Bishop Neumann Track and Field

TOUGH TO BEAT: Bishop Neumann competitors Kali Jurgensmeier (left) and Kinslee Bosak are stride for stride down the home stretch of the 400-meter dash event in Crete.

CRETE – The Bishop Neumann girls track and field team dominated the competition at the first meet of the season.

The Cavaliers won the Doane Class C Indoor Invitational on March 18 after scoring 120 team points.

Neumann scored in every event (except pole vault) and were able to display great depth in a number of events.

The Cavaliers got the meet off to a great start in the field events while piling up 47 points and two first place finishes.

Junior Kali Jurgensmeier placed first in the high jump after clearing 5-1.

Sophomore thrower Kaysha Swartz scored 18 points after finishing first in the discus (96-3) and second in the shot put (33-2).

Senior Jessica Sedlacek also placed in both the shot put and discus events.

Junior Mary Chvatal finished third in the long jump (15-10.25) and in the triple jump with a mark of 31-4.5.

Freshman Lizzie Lilly also earned a sixth place medal in the long jump.

On the track, the Cavaliers piled up points in the sprint and hurdle events.

Jurgensmeier looked in top form while winning the 400-meter dash with a time of 64.04.

Sophomore Kinslee Bosak earned silver medals in both the 200 and 400-meter dash events. Bosak crossed the finish line in second place in the 200 with a time of 29.11 and was beaten only by Jurgensmeier in the 400-meter dash after completing two laps with a time of 65.22.

In the 60-meter dash, Chvatal crossed the finish line in third place with a time of 8.55.

Sophomore distance competitors Aubrey Syliaassen and Cassie Coufal were impressive in their varsity debuts.

Syliaassen finished runner-up in the mile after crossing the finish line with a time of 6:02 while Coufal ended up third in the two-mile after posting a time of 12:59.

Hurdlers Grace Sullivan (third), Lilly (fifth) and Catherine Haberman (sixth) all medaled in the 60-meter hurdles.

Neumann also finished first in the mile relay (4:37), and two-mile relay (11:02).

The boys team finished third at Doane after scoring 63 team points.

Junior hurdler Kamdyn Swartz won the 60-meter hurdles in a breeze after posting a time of 8.94. Sophomores Calvin Sassman and Ezra Vedral also added medals in the event.

Senior Kolten Cada added a second place finish in the 400-meter dash after crossing the finish line with a time of 56.77. Vedral also finished fourth in the event.

Senior Andrew Wyllie added a third-place finish in the 1600-meter run after crossing the finish line with a time of 5:10. Junior Jude Polacek finished fifth.

Sprinter Spencer Wiese finished fourth in the 200-meter dash with a time of 24.4.

The Cavaliers two mile relay team consisting of Polacek, Wyllie, sophomore Luke Meis and senior Seth Fairbanks was edged at the tape by Wilber-Clatonia and finished second with a time of 8:51.

Wiese led the Cavaliers in the field events with a third-place finish in the long jump (19-7.75). Junior Silas Mongar finished fifth in the event.

