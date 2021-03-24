Cavalier teams open season in Crete

CRETE – The Bishop Neumann girls track and field team dominated the competition at the first meet of the season.

The Cavaliers won the Doane Class C Indoor Invitational on March 18 after scoring 120 team points.

Neumann scored in every event (except pole vault) and were able to display great depth in a number of events.

The Cavaliers got the meet off to a great start in the field events while piling up 47 points and two first place finishes.

Junior Kali Jurgensmeier placed first in the high jump after clearing 5-1.

Sophomore thrower Kaysha Swartz scored 18 points after finishing first in the discus (96-3) and second in the shot put (33-2).

Senior Jessica Sedlacek also placed in both the shot put and discus events.

Junior Mary Chvatal finished third in the long jump (15-10.25) and in the triple jump with a mark of 31-4.5.

Freshman Lizzie Lilly also earned a sixth place medal in the long jump.

On the track, the Cavaliers piled up points in the sprint and hurdle events.

Jurgensmeier looked in top form while winning the 400-meter dash with a time of 64.04.