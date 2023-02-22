NORTH BEND – The Bishop Neumann girls basketball team saw their season come to an end with a 61-42 loss against Class C-1 No. 2 North Bend on Feb. 14. An early 10-point deficit doomed the Cavaliers, who played from behind the entire night.

“We talked about starting well and just battling and trying to keep it close like we did earlier in the season,” Bishop Neumann Head Coach Rick Ahrens said. “We just didn’t get it done today and we knew they were going to be on a mission. We didn’t handle them well and we had too many unforced errors.”

Out of the gate, Neumann trailed 3-0 when AJ Bosak knocked down a three to tie things up. After that bucket, the Tigers preceded to go on a 12-4 scoring run.

With little time remaining in the quarter, Kinslee Bosak made a layup to trim the Cavaliers’ deficit to 15-7 at the end of the first.

After letting Neumann hang around in their first contest, North Bend had no plans of letting the Cavaliers do that this time around as they went up 21-7 to begin the second quarter. An eight-point scoring barrage from Kinslee Bosak kept it a 14-point game at 30-16.

A three-pointer from Nicole Blum and a layup by Jill Johnson made it a 36-21 contest heading into halftime.

To start the third quarter, Kinslee Bosak had back-to-back buckets to pull Neumann within 13 points. A pair of layups from Jill Johnson and Julia Ingwersen made it a 52-33 contest going to the fourth.

In the final frame, Kinslee Bosak closed out her career with six points. Despite this, the Tigers held on for a 19-point victory and moved on to the subdistrict finals.

North Bend dominated in the paint with 36 points compared to 18 for the Cavaliers. From the field, Neumann shot 37.9% and 88.9% at the free throw line.

To start the tournament, Neumann played in the bunny bracket game against Arlington on Feb. 13. In a hard fought contest, the Cavaliers were able to pull out a 48-41 victory over the Eagles.

Early on, it was Arlington who built a 12-8 lead in the first quarter. That was followed up by Neumann going on a 13-9 scoring run in the second that tied the game at 21 apiece at halftime.

Through three quarters, the Cavaliers had a slim 33-30 advantage after putting up 12 points.

The best was saved for last by Neumann as they finished with their highest scoring quarter of the contest with 16 points. This helped them pull out an eight-point victory in the end.

The Cavaliers forced the Eagles into 24 turnovers in the game to go along with 34 rebounds. They also shot 36.4% from two and 73.1% at the line.

Johnson was the leading scorer for Neumann with 13 points and Bridget Whitney had nine. Ending up with eight points was Kinslee Bosak, AJ Bosak had seven, Ingwersen put up six, Caitlin McGuigan scored four and Blum finished with two.

A young Cavalier team ends the year with an 11-13 record overall. According to Ahrens, this group has improved a lot throughout this season.

“That was our goal to get to this position,” Ahrens said. “Our girls have done so much and have come so far since this summer. I am always impressed by them because they keep playing hard.”