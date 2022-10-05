Cavalier’s shutdown Bluejays to get back in win column

WEST POINT- Coming off two straight losses to two of the top teams in Class B, the Class C No. 2 Bishop Neumann softball team was able to get back in the win column against Class C No. 9 Guardians Angels Central Catholic on the road on Sept. 27. Behind 11 hits the Cavaliers compiled an 11-3 victory over the Bluejays.

Right out of the gate, Neumann was able to put up two runs in the top of the first.

The Cavaliers went up 1-0 on a single from Jill Johnson to center that scored Grace Schulz. Later on, Aubrey Sylliaasen put down a sacrifice bunt bringing home Johnson.

In the bottom half of the inning, GACC fought back with two runs to tie the game at two.

Neumann answered back with three runs to take the lead for good in the second. The first two were knocked in on a single to center field by Schulz and then an error on a hit to center by Kaysha Swartz brought in the third run.

With a 5-2 lead in the third, Bridget Whitney hit her third home run of the year to left field pushing the Cavaliers lead out to four.

Two quick groundouts is how Neumann’s at-bat in the fourth started. What look to be a broken inning turned into something, when Kaysha Swartz and Aubrey Sylliaasen reached base with singles.

A double by Whitney to center and then an error committed at second base on a hit by Lainey Weist pushed across three more runs and gave the Cavaliers a 9-2 edge.

Neumann brought the eight-run rule into the play in the fifth with another two out rally that started with a triple from Avery Mayberry. A single by Swartz to the shortstop and then a double from Aubrey Sylliaasen to left field pushed the lead out to eight runs.

Getting at least one hit and driving in two runs were Mayberry, Aubrey Sylliaasen and Whitney. Both Kaysha Swartz and Johnson had at least one hit and one RBI.

Addison Sylliaasen pitched five innings gave up no earned runs and had 10 strikeouts on her way to picking up the win.

The previous day, the Cavaliers had another road game at Class B No. 3 Blair. Neumann kept up with the Bears through the first few innings but ended up falling 6-1.

A big help for the Bears in the win is the fact they were consistent at the plate, scoring in four of the six innings.

Driving in one run in the loss for the Cavaliers was Weist.

Pitching 4.1 innings, giving up six earned runs and striking out two batters was Addison Sylliaasen. Aubree Milliken went 0.2 innings, gave up no earned and had one strikeout and Wiest pitched one inning and gave up no earned runs.

Neumann took another rated team in Class C No. 7 Malcolm at home in a triangular on Oct. 1. The Cavaliers shut down the Clippers bats giving up only two hits and piled up 13 hits in an 8-0 win.

According to the Cavaliers Head Coach Dace Brabec, it was exciting to see the team put together a performance like that with districts right around the corner.

“It was really good to be able to get all those hits off a quality pitcher like that,” Brabec said. “I think it really sets the tone for us going into districts with us seeing quality pitching, hitting it well, playing good defense and then pitching well. It’s just a good way to go into district play.”

After being held scoreless in the first, Neumann pulled away with five runs in the second. They piled onto their lead with one in the third and two in the fourth as they went on to win by eight runs in five innings.

Finishing with multiple hits and two RBIs were Schulz and Bridget Whitney. Mayberry, Aubrey Sylliaasen and Weist all knocked in one run.

Pitching five innings, giving up no earned runs and striking out three batters was Addison Sylliaasen.

Neumann’s first game on Saturday was against Lincoln Northwest. It only took the Cavaliers three innings to dispose of the Falcons 12-0 thanks to four runs in the first and eight runs in the second.

Picking up one hit and driving in three runs was Schulz. Kaysha Swartz and Logan Sylliaasen both had at least one hit and had two RBIs and Weist, Kya Swartz and Whitney finished with one run batted in.

Weist went three innings on the mound, gave up no earned runs and had three strikeouts.

On Oct. 3, Neumann hosted the C-3 Subdistrict Tournament at Hackberry Park. They will also be at home for the District Final later in the week for a shot to get to the Class C State Softball Tournament.