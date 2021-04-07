Cavalier girls edged for team honors

Freshmen Lizzie Lilly, Aubrey Sylliaasen and Cassie Coufal each added silver medal winning performances on the track.

Lilly finished second in the 300-meter hurdles after breaking the tape with a time of 53.86.

Coufal finished runner-up in the mile after completing her four laps in 5:58.

Sylliaasen finished runner-up in the two-mile after crossing the finish line with a time of 13:29.

Senior Alaina Furasek scored six points after finishing third in the 800-meter run with a time of 2:50.

Furasek, Coufal, Sylliaasen and Quinn combined to finish second in the two-mile relay after teaming up to finish with a time of 10:50.

The boys team finished fourth after combining to score 74 points.

The meet got off to a slow start in the field events for the Coach Tim Rezac and the Cavs.

The Cavaliers scored only nine points in the field events and eight of them were scored by senior Spence Wiese in the long jump.

Wiese finished runner-up in the event after hitting at sand at 20-6.25 feet from the board.