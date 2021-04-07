Cavalier girls edged for team honors

COLUMBUS – The format changed, but the location remained the same as the Cavalier track and field teams took part in their season opening outdoor meet of the year.
The Cavaliers traveled to Columbus to take part in the first annual Jim Puetz Memorial Track and Field Invitational at Pawnee Park in Columbus on March 30.
In years past, the meet was conducted in a relay style format. This year event organizers changed the meet to a more typical invitational style meet.
The Cavalier girls team ended up third after scoring 110 points. Scotus claimed the team title after scoring 115 team points.
Junior long jumper Mary Chvatal finished with the Cavaliers lone gold medal in the field events when she won the long jump with a mark of 15-11.5.
Junior Kali Jurgensmeier added a runner-up finish in the high jump after clearing 5-0.
Sophomore Kaysha Swartz ended up with a third place medal in the shot put after posting a mark of 35-4.
Jurgensmeier and sophomore Kinslee Bosak finished 1-2 in the 400-meter dash event after posting times of 64.7 and 66.4.
The duo also ran on the Cavaliers winning mile relay team. Teresa Quinn and Caitlin McGuigan ran with them and combined to win with a time of 4:26.
Freshmen Lizzie Lilly, Aubrey Sylliaasen and Cassie Coufal each added silver medal winning performances on the track.
Lilly finished second in the 300-meter hurdles after breaking the tape with a time of 53.86.
Coufal finished runner-up in the mile after completing her four laps in 5:58.
Sylliaasen finished runner-up in the two-mile after crossing the finish line with a time of 13:29.
Senior Alaina Furasek scored six points after finishing third in the 800-meter run with a time of 2:50.
Furasek, Coufal, Sylliaasen and Quinn combined to finish second in the two-mile relay after teaming up to finish with a time of 10:50.
The boys team finished fourth after combining to score 74 points.
The meet got off to a slow start in the field events for the Coach Tim Rezac and the Cavs.
The Cavaliers scored only nine points in the field events and eight of them were scored by senior Spence Wiese in the long jump.
Wiese finished runner-up in the event after hitting at sand at 20-6.25 feet from the board.
The only other field event medal was turned by freshman shot putter Trent Moudry. Moudry finished sixth with a throw of 40-7.
“Besides Spencer’s second place long jump, we only scored one other point in all of the field events. Our jumpers and throwers have a lot of work to do,” said Rezac.
Two first place individual finishes and two solid relay finishes powered Neumann.
Senior Andrew Wyllie turned in a gutsy performance while winning the two-mile with a time of 11:35.
“Andrew’s been a real leader so far,” stated Rezac.
Senior hurdler Kamdyn Swartz added a gold medal performance on the track after winning the 110’s with a career best time of 15.69.
The Cavaliers mile relay team consisting of Wiese, Seth Fairbanks, Silas Mongar and Kolten Cada appears in late season form after winning the event in Columbus with a time of 3:36.
Fairbanks and Mongar also ran on the Cavaliers winning two-mile relay team alongside Wyllie and sophomore Luke Meis. The team combined to post a season-best time of 8:50.