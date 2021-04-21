Cavalier athletes establish bests at invite

The Cavaliers scored 27 points in the field events.

They were led by a third-place finish from senior Anna Toline in the triple jump event. She posted a season-best mark of 31-7.

Sprinter Teresa Quinn added a pair of medals in the 100 and 200-meter dash events. She ended up third in the 100 with a time of 13.36. She finished sixth in the 200.

Junior Kali Jurgensmeier turned in the Cavaliers lone gold medal on the track after besting the rest of the field in the quarter mile. She completed her lap in 64.88.

Senior Alaina Furasek added a bronze medal for the Cavaliers in the 800-meter run (2:43).

Freshman Cassie Coufal ran in tough conditions in the two-mile and ended up third with a time of 13:20.

Jurgensmeier, Catherine Haberman, Kinslee Bosak and Lizzie Lilly combined to score 26 points in the 100 and 300-meter hurdle events.

Lilly (17.39) and Haberman (18.19) finished 3-4 in the 100’s.

Jurgensmeier ended up with the silver in the 300’s after crossing the finish line with a time of 50.07.