Cavalier athletes establish bests at invite

HOOPER – The Bishop Neumann boys track and field team captured their first team championship of the season after claiming top honors at the Logan View Invitational on a very cold and windy afternoon on April 13.
“We scored in 14 of the 16 events in which we competed, so in an 8-team invite, that is the kind of depth that I was hoping to see. We also won seven events which helped in our convincing win at this invite,” said Bishop Neumann Coach Tim Rezac.
The Cavaliers scored 124 points at the meet.
Neumann swept all three of the relay races at Logan View while piling up 30 points.
The Cavalier two-mile team made up of Andrew Wyllie, Luke Meis, Jude Polacek and Seth Fairbanks got things started on a gold medal note on the track after crossing the finish line first with a time of 8:57 in very difficult windy conditions.
The mile relay team made up of Fairbanks, Meis, Kolten Cada and Spencer Wiese combined finish first with a time of 3:39.
The sprint relay combo of Will Kavan, Ezra Vedral, Wiese and Kamdyn Swartz crossed the finish line with a season-best time of 45.51.
“That was a nice surprise on a windy day,” Rezac added.
Kavan turned in a career performance in the 100-meter dash and ended up with the silver after crossing the finish line with a time of 11.46.
Wiese added a third place finish in the 200-meter dash after posting a season-best time of 23.66.
Fairbanks turned in a bronze medal winning performance in the open 400 after crossing the finish line with a time of 54.92.
Cada captured the gold medal in the open 800 after posting a season-best time of 2:15 in the event, despite running in 40 mile per hour winds.
Wyllie ended up third in an extremely competitive 1600-meter run. He completed his four laps in 5:03.
Swartz and Vedral combined to score 34 points in the 110 and 300 hurdles.
Swartz won both events with times of 15.81 and 43.46.
Vedral finished second in the 300’s (44.09) and third in the 110’s with a time of (16.45)
Junior Cadin McGuigan turned in the top performance in the field events for the Cavs after ending up third in the shot put with a season-best throw of 43-6.5.
Wiese finished fourth in the long jump and senior Karson Sander added a fourth-place mark in the high jump.
The Cavalier girls finished runner-up at the meet after accumulating 106 team points.
“Although conditions early in the day, the cold and wind, really tested everyone’s mental toughness, this turned out to be a fairly competitive meet on the girls’ side. All of us coaches were happy with our girls’ competitiveness today,” said Bishop Neumann Coach Tom Gerdes.
The Cavaliers scored 27 points in the field events.
They were led by a third-place finish from senior Anna Toline in the triple jump event. She posted a season-best mark of 31-7.
Sprinter Teresa Quinn added a pair of medals in the 100 and 200-meter dash events. She ended up third in the 100 with a time of 13.36. She finished sixth in the 200.
Junior Kali Jurgensmeier turned in the Cavaliers lone gold medal on the track after besting the rest of the field in the quarter mile. She completed her lap in 64.88.
Senior Alaina Furasek added a bronze medal for the Cavaliers in the 800-meter run (2:43).
Freshman Cassie Coufal ran in tough conditions in the two-mile and ended up third with a time of 13:20.
Jurgensmeier, Catherine Haberman, Kinslee Bosak and Lizzie Lilly combined to score 26 points in the 100 and 300-meter hurdle events.
Lilly (17.39) and Haberman (18.19) finished 3-4 in the 100’s.
Jurgensmeier ended up with the silver in the 300’s after crossing the finish line with a time of 50.07.
“We continued to look at Kali Jurgensmeier in the 300 hurdles. She’s a pretty versatile athlete and we feel like her strength makes her a good candidate to have some success in the 300’s. We also expanded that experiment to include Kinslee Bosak at this meet. She also has good range in running events and we started working with her a few weeks ago to be able to try her in the 300’s,” Gerdes added.