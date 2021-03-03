Cav season ends with 68-49 setback

WAHOO – The Bishop Neumann boys basketball team was defeated by Wahoo 68-49 at Wahoo High School on Feb. 23 in the semifinals of the Class C1-5 Sub-District Tournament.

Prior to losing to the Warriors the Cavaliers were able to end an eight-game losing streak with a dominating 52-36 victory over David City in an opening round contest.

The Cavaliers controlled the contest from the opening tip and led 25-14 at the half and 41-24 at the end of the third quarter.

Junior Sam Stuhr led the Cavaliers in scoring with 16 points with 10 of them coming in the first half.

Senior Kolten Cada added eight points and freshman Connor Schutt came through with seven points and seven rebounds against the Scouts.

The win pushed Neumann into the sub-district semifinals where they met up with the sixth-ranked Wahoo Warriors on Feb. 23 at Wahoo High School.

The game with the Warriors could not have gotten off to a worse start for the Cavaliers.

Neumann was outscored 25-0 over the first five-and-a-half minutes of the game and never recovered, losing by a score of 68-49.

Cada led the Cavaliers with 21 points on 9-of-22 shooting from the field.