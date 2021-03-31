Cav golfers ready to make run at state title

WAHOO – The Bishop Neumann boys golf team has endured an interesting 12 months.

The Cavaliers figured to have one of the best teams in the state after finishing fifth in Class B in 2019.

Unfortunately for the Cavaliers and the rest of the spring sport athletes across the state of Nebraska the 2020 season was wiped out due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Cavaliers did get a reprieve at the end of June when they were able to compete in a two-day quasi Class C state tournament in Oakland.

Tournament organizers invited the top 15 teams and the top 20 individuals from the 2019 Class C State Golf Tournament to take part in the two-day event.

Nine teams showed up for the two-day event and of the 10 state medalists who were eligible to play, nine made the decision to tee it up at the Oakland Golf Club.

The Cavaliers won the event with a team score of 657.

Senior Boston Pentico finished ninth at the event and senior Patrick Kenney also played well over the two days in Oakland.

Both players figure to be two of the top players in the state in 2021 and alongside junior Lauren Thiele (multiple time Nebraska amateur champion) the Cavalier trio will formidable.