Cats, Chieftains start season off with medals

FRIEND – In their first competitions of the high school wrestling season, both the Yutan and Cedar Bluffs wrestling teams were able to take home some hardware on Dec. 3. The Chieftains took sixth place at the Bob Arehart Memorial Tournament at Friend with 98 points and the Wildcats tied for 17th place with 21 points at the Howells-Dodge Invite.

Trev Arlt led Yutan at Friend with their only first place medal at 132 pounds.

In his first three matches, the senior pinned Noah Troxel of Southern, Carson McLaughlin of Thayer Central and Jaxon Wood of Yutan in 3:23, 4:35 and 0:55. He then earned a narrow 3-2 decision against Dylan Gewecke of Fillmore Central in the semifinals and pinned Sean Stanton of Milford in 2:51 to win his weight class.

At 113 pounds, Janson Pilkington mowed down his competition in the first three rounds with pins in 0:22, 0:29 and 3:19 against Trayton Stewart of Centennial, Caleb Kempf of Milford and Ethan VanderTop of Lincoln Lutheran.

Colter Sinn of Thayer Central was too much for Pilkington in the title match as he lost via the pin in 0:56.

Both Jesse Kult and 152 pounds and Jett Arensberg at 160 went 4-1 and took home third place finishes. Kult defeated Dayton Kremer of Friend with an 8-4 decision in his third place match and Arensberg pinned Cesar Linares of Crete in 4:10.

Josh Fisher at 220 pounds also had a solid day with a 4-1 mark and a fifth place finish. He earned a 6-0 decision against Hunter Lukes of Fillmore Central in his final match.

Rounding out the scoring for the Chieftains at the meet were Jaxon Wood, who got sixth at 132 pounds by going 2-3, and Tannen Honke at 145 pounds and Nate Rupp at 170, who both finished in eighth with a 2-1 and 1-3 finish.

At the Howells-Dodge Invite, Dale Shaner paced Cedar Bluffs by getting third place at 106 pounds. After losing his opening match, he pinned Colton Berkland of Scribner-Snyder, Axton Lantz of Wisner-Pilger and Wyatt Smith of Cross County/Osceola in 1:33, 3:35 and 4:09.

Wyatt Johnstone ended up with a 1-2 mark at 285 pounds. His victory was a pin in consolations round two against Connor Sullivan of Archbishop Bergan in 1:00.

This week Yutan had a triangular at Elkhorn North at 6 p.m. on Dec. 8. On Dec. 10, the Chieftains will be at the Logan View Invite at 9 a.m. and Cedar Bluffs head to the North Bend Invite at 10 a.m.