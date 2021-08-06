Cass County Fair to be held next week

WEEPING WATER – The Cass County Fair is back!

A year after COVID-19 put the kibosh on fair activities, other than limited 4-H shows, this popular attraction is set to return with a full slate of fun-filled events Aug. 11 to 14, according to Fair Manager Meggan Roeber.

“We are going to have a full fair without restrictions,” she said. “We are super excited to get everything back. And, everything will be free, except for the carnival rides and food vendors.”

What’s more, there will be the added convenience of more parking after county officials last fall purchased 20 acres of land adjacent to the fairgrounds to the south and west for future needs, including additional parking for the fair.

“Our land for parking has now doubled,” Roeber said.

The popular activities of the past are returning, she said, plus there will be new events, such as glass blowers, roaming dinosaurs and dueling pianos.

There won’t be a full rodeo as was scheduled for last year before the cancellation, but extreme bull riding will return, Roeber said.