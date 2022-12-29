Cards no match for Viking girls

WAVERLY – The Class B No. 4 Waverly girls basketball team got back in the win column in dominant fashion with a 61-27 victory over Crete at home on Dec. 20. During the contest, the Vikings shot solid at 43% from the field and 33% from three, which played a huge dividend in why the score was so lopsided.

The point barrage for Waverly started in the first quarter with Peyton Tritz scoring off of back-to-back steals. A three-pointer from Annie Harms made it a double-digit advantage at 13-3.

To close out the first, the Vikings put up eight more points to go up 21-3.

Midway through the second, Tritz hit a triple that made it a 23-point contest. Another three pointer, this time by Lex Adams, put Waverly in front 38-12 at halftime.

Tritz continued to have a stellar game in the third and scored on a layup in transition to increase her team’s lead out to 26 points. A pair of three-pointers from Tritz to end the quarter helped the Vikings’ edge balloon to 49-18 with eight minutes left.

In the final frame, Adams scored in transition to put Waverly up by 25 points. A basket by Berkley Lambrecht underneath increased the Vikings’ lead to 34 points in the end.

Waverly was able to come up with 12 assists and steals, had four blocked shots and 26 rebounds. They also shot 82% at the free throw line.

Pacing the Vikings with 17 points was Tritz and Parker Christiansen had 12. Also in double figures with 11 points was Annie Harms.

Finishing with six points was Paige Radenslaben, both Adams and Lambrecht had five points, Anna Clarke put up four and Mya Rourke ended up with one.

Next up for Waverly is their home holiday tournament on Dec. 29 and 30. They will take on South Sioux City at 2:30 p.m. in the opening round on Thursday.