Car show hopes to spread awareness

WAVERLY – When people first suggested Joseph Haase’s son may be on the spectrum, he was frustrated.

Ky’Mani was about two years old at the time and was just beginning to really move around and develop his own personality. Haase recalls non-health professionals like daycare employees and parents insinuating this at the time.

“It was hard on me,” Haase, of Lincoln, said.

Since then, Haase and Ky’Mani’s mother has found a different daycare that is better equipped to work with Ky’Mani and help him grow, which is exactly what he’s done. Ky’Mani is now five and a half years old and has recently begun undergoing the evaluation process to determine his diagnosis.

With all going on in his personal life, Haase was thinking about something to do with his time.

With his son and the possible result of the evaluation in mind, he thought it would be worthwhile to host a car show with the intention of providing awareness to this spectrum disorder.

On Aug. 29, the Waverly Plaza is expected to be packed with 75 to 100 cars and 30 to 40 bikes for the first ever Autism Awareness Car and Bike Show at Trackside Bar and Grill.