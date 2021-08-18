Car show hopes to spread awareness

WAVERLY – When people first suggested Joseph Haase’s son may be on the spectrum, he was frustrated.
Ky’Mani was about two years old at the time and was just beginning to really move around and develop his own personality. Haase recalls non-health professionals like daycare employees and parents insinuating this at the time.
“It was hard on me,” Haase, of Lincoln, said.
Since then, Haase and Ky’Mani’s mother has found a different daycare that is better equipped to work with Ky’Mani and help him grow, which is exactly what he’s done. Ky’Mani is now five and a half years old and has recently begun undergoing the evaluation process to determine his diagnosis.
With all going on in his personal life, Haase was thinking about something to do with his time.
With his son and the possible result of the evaluation in mind, he thought it would be worthwhile to host a car show with the intention of providing awareness to this spectrum disorder.
On Aug. 29, the Waverly Plaza is expected to be packed with 75 to 100 cars and 30 to 40 bikes for the first ever Autism Awareness Car and Bike Show at Trackside Bar and Grill.
Registration for the event will begin at 8 a.m. and run until 11 a.m. Car entry costs $25, bike entry costs $15 and walk-in costs $5 with 18 years and under being free.
The show itself will kick off at noon with door prizes, vendors, food trucks and much more.
Haase’s friend, fellow organizer and Waverly resident Taren Kosmicki said Trackside Bar and Grill will also be offering a food and drink special for those who brought cars or bikes.
At 3 p.m., the awards ceremony and prize announcements will occur. Competitors have the opportunity to receive trophies for first, second and third places with first place being given a custom event shirt. The event will wrap up at 4 p.m.
Proceeds from the event will go toward Autism Family Network, Heart in Hands Developmental Center and Unified Showing Group. Autism Family Network President Cathy Martinez will also be in attendance so show-goers can learn more about the reason they are at the event.
When Haase came up with the idea to host the show, he invited Kosmicki to aid him in planning the event. The two described preparing the show as similar to “a full-time job,” but that it’s rewarding because of their personal connections to autism.
In a previous job, Kosmicki said he watched a former coworker go through learning of her son’s diagnosis and has watched him grow and progress. Kosmicki said he’s almost nine years old now and is proud of how far he’s come.
For the Waverly resident, the show is going to be impactful for spreading information on autism.
“I hope we can get other people aware a little bit more,” Kosmicki said. “That’s a huge win for that group.”
The two hope to make the event annual and could see it also happening in other parts of Nebraska and as well as other states.
Ever since Haase and Kosmicki began planning the show, spreading the word about the event has brought Haase joy, connection and a smile at the end of every day.
“There’s a bunch of personal stuff going on in both of our lives, but we’re both making sure that at the end of the day I smile because I know that the support that I’m getting and the love that I’m getting,” Haase said.
Elsie Stormberg is a reporter for The Waverly News. Reach her via email at elsie.stormberg@wahoonewspaper.com.
TEAMWORK: Lincoln’s Joseph Haase, left, and Waverly’s Taren Kosmicki, right, stand together for a photo. The two friends have been working to plan the first Autism Awareness Car and Bike Show at the Waverly Plaza on Aug. 29. (Courtesy Photo by Katherine Creigh)