Car crash into Callahan Creek claims one life

GREENWOOD – The lone occupant of a vehicle that landed in Callahan Creek on Saturday died at the scene.

Greenwood Fire and Rescue was dispatched to the Interstate 80 near exit 420 for a one-vehicle accident on Saturday afternoon at 2:30 p.m.

The Nebraska State Patrol reported that a Toyota Four-Runner had left the interstate and crashed into the creek. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene after attempts to rescue the individual. The identity of the driver was released on Tuesday as Ryan Hughes, 25, of Lincoln.

The state patrol reported that high speeds were a factor in the crash and a crane was brought in to remove the car from the creek because of the impact.

Multiple agencies assisted with the incident, including Ashland Fire Department, Ashland Emergency Services, Murdock Fire Department and the EMS and sheriff’s departments from Cass County.

