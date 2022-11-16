Capitol Conference hands out softball awards

YUTAN – After winning the Class C State Softball title this year, Yutan-Mead was well represented on the Capitol Conference All-Conference Team. The Patriots had four first team selections, three who made the second team and then two honorable mention athletes.

Leading the Patriots as captains of the first team were seniors Shaylynn Campbell and Ella Watts.

In the regular season, Shaylynn Campbell was unstoppable on the mound with a 22-1 record and a .481 ERA. She also had 35 hits and 29 RBIs.

Watts did some pitching too and finished with a 7-0 record and a 1.024 ERA. Her bat was superb as she piled up 44 hits and 27 RBIs.

Also making the first team for Yutan-Mead were Laycee Josoff and Maycee Hays. Josoff was the shortstop for the Patriots and had 37 RBIs, while Hays was the catcher and ended up with 34 runs batted in at the plate during the regular season.

Picking up second team selections for Yutan-Mead were Sophia Brennan, Alyssa Husing and Jordyn Campbell.

Brennan was the primary first baseman for the Patriots this year and was a power bat with eight home runs in the regular season. She also finished with 35 hits and 34 RBIs.

Leading the outfield for Yutan-Mead in center was Husing who had a 1.000 fielding percentage and 22 runs batted in.

As a freshman, Jordyn Campbell was able to shore up the hot corner for the Patriots. Her fielding percentage was .980 to go along with 14 RBIs.

Yutan-Mead’s other two outfielders; Alexis Polak and Taylor Novak were able to capture Honorable Mention honors. Polak had 12 RBIs and two home runs and Novak finished with 15 runs batted in and two homers.