Capitol Conference Meet @ Arlington
Men Team Standings- 1. Arlington, 112 points; 2. Syracuse, 103 points; 6. Yutan 34 points; 8. Raymond Central 13 points
Girls Team Standings- 1. Syracuse, 103 points; 2. Arlington, 100 points; 5. Yutan, 48.50 points; 8. Raymond Central, 36 points
Girls Discus- 1. Ellie Lloyd (Yutan), 120-10; 4. Maura Tichota (Yutan), 111-10
Girls Long Lump- 2. Madelyn Lubischer (RC), 15-10.25
Boys Pole Vault- 2. Drew Krajicek (Yutan), 10-10; 4. Joey Benjamin (Yutan), 10-04
Boys High Jump- 6. Jett Arensberg (Yutan), 5-10
Girls High Jump- 3. Kyle Krajicek (Yutan), 4-10; 4. McKenna Jones (Yutan), 4-08
Boys Shot Put- 6. Drake Trent (Yutan), 43-01.50
Girls Shot Put- 4. Ellie Lloyd (Yutan), 34-10
Boys 4x800 M Relay- 6. Raymond Central (Landon Lubischer, Cole Dubas, Preston Lubischer, Wyatt Svoboda), 9:05.24
Girls 100 M Hurdles- 3. Mylee Tichota (Yutan), 16.94; 5. Maura Tichota (Yutan), 17.93; 6. Kylie Krajicek (Yutan), 18.21
Boys 110 M Hurdles- 6. Reid Otto (RC), 17.07
Girls 100 M Dash- 1. Madelyn Lubischer (RC), 13.06; 6. Taylor Kopeky (RC), 13.26
Boys 100 M Dash- 3. Jett Aresnberg (Yutan), 11.56
Girls 400 M Dash- 5. McKenna Jones (Yutan, 1:03.56
Boys 3,200 M Run- 6. Cole Dubas (RC), 11:10.53
Girls 200 M Dash- 1. Taylor Kopeky (RC), 26.83
Boys 200 M Dash- 4. Jett Arensberg (Yutan), 23.74
Girls 800 M Run- 5. Gabi Tederman (Yutan), 2:35.68
Boys 800 M Run- 6. Wyatt Svoboda (RC), 2:11.90
Girls 300 M Hurdles- 3. Madelyn Lubischer (RC), 51.66
Boys 300 M Hurdles- 5. Reid Otto (RC), 44.16
Girls 1,600 M Run- 6. Taylor Lockman (RC), 6:25.67
Girls 4x100 M Relay- 3. Yutan (Molly Bisch, Maura Tichota, Mylee Tichota and Allison Kirchmann), 52.55
Boys 4x100 M Relay- 1. Yutan (Jett Arensberg, Zack Krajicek, Joey Benjamin and Nolan Timm), 44.48
Girls 4x400 M Relay- 4. Yutan (McKenna Jones, Olivia Chapman, Gabi Tederman and Mylee Tichota), 4:25.72
Boys 4x400 M Relay- 5. Yutan (AJ Arensberg, Nolan Timm, Lucas Bussing and Connor Engel), 3:47.04
ECNC Meet @ Auburn
Girls Team Standings- 1. Palmyra, 120 points; Auburn 83 points, 7. Mead, 34 points
Men Team Standings- 1. Freeman, 143 points, Palmyra 105 points, 6. Mead, 26 points
Girls 200 M Dash- 3. Michelle Huckeby (Mead), 28.24
Girls 400 M Dash- 5. Michelle Huckeby (Mead), 1:06.57
Girls 800 M Run- 3. Eva Georgoulopoulos (Mead), 2:38.03
Girls 1,600 M Run- 6. Eva Georgoulopoulos (Mead), 6:21.97
Girls 4x100 M Relay- 6. Mead (Kailey Strait, Michelle Huckeby, Taylar Shull and Addison O’Brien), 59.09
Girls Long Jump- 4. Michelle Huckeby (Mead), 14-06.25
Boys Long Jump- 2. Branden Koranda (Mead), 20-00; 4. Hayden Goebel (Mead), 19-00
Girls Triple Jump- 4. Taylar Shull (Mead), 30-00
Boys Triple Jump- 3. Branden Koranda (Mead), 40-06; 5. Hayden Goebel (Mead), 37-00.50
Girls Discus- 5. Lilly Flynn (Mead), 95-02; 6. Hayle Muhlbach (Mead), 92-08
Girls Shot Put- 3. Addison O’Brien (Mead), 32-05.50; 6. Lilly Flynn (Mead), 30-07.50
Boys Shot Put- 3. Beau LaCroix (Mead), 45-09