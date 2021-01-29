Canoyer, Brown, Moser lead way

Waverly wrestling team finished fifth at the annual Plattsmouth Invitational held at Plattsmouth High School on Jan. 23.

The Vikings scored 120 team points and were led by first place finishes from Evan Canoyer at 170 pounds and Trevor Brown at 285 pounds.

Canoyer, Class B’s defending champ at 170, barely broke a sweat on Saturday afternoon, scoring two first period pins and a forfeit victory.

The three wins improved Canoyer’s record to 28-1 on the season.

Brown had to work a lot harder for his three wins. He improved his season record to 17-1 after scoring a narrow 3-2 decision over Ralston’s David Hernandez in the gold medal match at 285 pounds.

Viking Drew Moser also had a good day on Saturday. Moser finished runner-up at 120 pounds after getting beat by Caleb Coyle of Millard South in the 120-pound match for gold. Moser scored 19 team points and improved his season record to 21-7.