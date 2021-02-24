Canoyer, Brown capture gold medals

OMAHA – Waverly senior Evan Canoyer and junior Trevor Brown combined to finish with a perfect 8-0 record while ending their seasons with gold medals around their necks.

Canoyer improved to 42-1 on the season while winning all four of his 170-pound matches at the State Wrestling Championships in Omaha.

Canoyer advanced to the semifinal round with a pair of first period pins over Sawyer Haag of Chadron and Nolan Hill of Seward in his first two matches.

The two victories vaulted Canoyer into the semifinals where he needed to come from behind to secure a 3-2 decision over Gering’s Jacob Awiszus.

The win put the Waverly senior into Saturday night’s championship round where he squared off against Torrance Keehn of Beatrice.

Canoyer controlled the match from the start and cruised to the 9-3 decision.

Canoyer, a Cornell University recruit, finished his final three seasons with a 123-4 record, a runner-up and two state championship performances.