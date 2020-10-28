Candidates seeking seats on area village boards

An unprecedented number of candidates have filed for election to the villages that are located in Saunders County. Staff Reporter Elsie Stormberg reached out to all of the candidates to give readers an idea of who they are, why they are running and the issues they feel are facing their communities.
There are contested races (more candidates than open seats) in Cedar Bluffs, Ithaca, Mead, Morse Bluff, Prague, Valparaiso and Ceresco.
In Morse Bluff, six people are running for three open positions on the village board. Five candidates are on the ballot for three seats on the Valparaiso village board. Prague voters have four candidates to choose from when they fill two vacancies on the board. Mead, Ithaca and Cedar Bluffs each have three candidates for two spots on their boards.
In Ceresco, there are seven candidates running for three open seats. A story about the village board race in Ceresco was published in the Oct. 15 issue of the Wahoo Newspaper.
Other village board races have the same number of candidates as vacancies. In Colon, incumbents Susan Angela Hake and John Ell and challenger Leonard Zeleny are on the ballot for the three open seats. Leshara also has three candidates for three vacancies. The candidates are Michael Pettinger, Kenneth Callaway and Kelly Brayman, who is a declared write-in. Weston’s village board ticket has incumbents Bruce Arp and Larry Pospisil as the candidates for the two open seats.
In Malmo, only one candidate has filed for the three open seats, and no one has placed their name on the ballot for the three vacancies on the Memphis village board. (See story on Page 1.)
The candidates for the contested races were contacted by Stormberg and presented the same questions. Three candidates declined to submit answers. They are listed in alphabetical order by village.
Cedar Bluffs Village Board
Garlyn Grosse
Born and raised in Cedar Bluffs. Graduated from Cedar Bluffs High School and then the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in 1974. Worked as an internal auditor for 20 years for a Fortune 500 company in South Dakota. Returned to Cedar Bluffs and was employed at Commercial State Bank for 18 years. Retired in 2018.
Why are you running for village board?
I believe that Cedar Bluffs has the potential for growth in housing, employment and cottage industries. I believe the village board should look forward to the next 20 years and bring in the necessary utilities to expand the city limits to promote growth. Identifying areas for this expansion and development should be a primary focus of the board. The village board should work harder to encourage public input as to areas needing improvement and include citizens when making plans to tackle these important issues.
What are some of the issues in the village and how do you plan to address them?
The number one issue is water for the village. Currently, the board has a proposal to bring water for Fremont to Cedar Bluffs. I believe the issue has had little public input because of the lack of transparency as to the cost and the comparable cost of the village’s own wells being developed. The costs were developed in 2017. This issue needs to be revisited and discussed in detail with the public.
Jesse J. Headid
Lived in Cedar Bluffs for six years. Elected to village board in 2016. Police officer with the City of Fremont.
Why are you running for village board?
I hope to see the Village of Cedar Bluffs grow and prosper. I would like to see an increase in housing in our village as well as improvement on existing structures. I have volunteered my time to meet with others in group sessions to explore different options to make this happen. I feel that I would be an asset to our community by serving on the board and doing what the community feels is best.
What are some of the issues in the village and how do you plan to address them?
The village board has been tasked with weighing different water options for our community recently. This is an on-going issue and a solution has to be determined soon. Recently, the village board (including myself) approved to move forward with the possibility of purchasing water from the City of Fremont while still billing our residents through the village office. The board has made this motion pending review and approval from the village attorney to ensure water quality and price is as consistent with Fremont’s residents as possible. I feel that in the long term, this is the most cost effective route, with the most limited liability to the village. I encourage Cedar Bluffs residents to attend any meetings or workshops on this issue to have any questions or concerns answered.
Kim Shanahan
Lived in Cedar Bluffs since 2011. Lead organizational development for Lamp Rynearson, a civil engineering, land surveying and landscape architecture firm based in Omaha. Worked in the engineering industry for over 18 years.
Why are you running for village board?
I am passionate about seeing our community grow into a more vibrant place to call home. I believe my background in project management and engineering design will help me add a valuable perspective to the village board.
What are some of the issues in the village and how do you plan to address them?
Economic development and housing are top on my list. We should work with some of the many organizations out there that can help the village develop comprehensive plans to create greater housing availability and encourage employers to open businesses in Cedar Bluffs.
Ithaca Village Board
Lynn Hanson
Incumbent. Grew up volunteering for Ithaca as a young child and have been involved in activities such as clean up days, cemetery events by singing and ghost walk, mowed lagoon, patched streets, assisted with clerk duties after money was stolen from the village, 150th celebration and FEMA flood grant request.
Why are you running for village board?
To help get more community involvement as well other issues the village is facing by making sure all voices are heard. Some residents do not have time to set through board meetings.
What are some of the issues in the village and how do you plan to address them?
Road maintenance (concrete, armor coat, speed tables) I plan to support all options that are affordable for the town and make sure that the entire town is taken care of and not just one street.
Dr. A.C. “Gus” Moreno
Incumbent. Retired chiropractic physician; retired officer USMC/USA; combat veteran of Vietnam War. Lived in Western Nebraska (Mitchell) for 30 years prior to moving to Ithaca in 2006.
Why are you running for village board?
I was not going to run again because I believe term limits keep fresh views and that can help to keep things moving forward. However, in the past four years, particularly the last two years, this village board has been unable to get even the simplest agendas passed. I also do not believe that multiple members from one family (household) should serve and/or be employed by the village. This partisan divide is hurting the village. I am hoping that if I get a chance to serve again, along with “fresh blood” we will do what is best for the village and not individuals or their family members.
What are some of the issues in the village and how do you plan to address them?
Appearance of the village to visiting outsiders makes it look like we either don’t have any ordinances regarding junked/unlicensed vehicles or standards of appearances for properties, or that if we did, they are not being enforced. This causes everybody’s property value to go down. This might be the biggest reason new families are not moving to Ithaca. We need new families to work with the established village residents to help Ithaca from dying on the vine.
Condition of village roads is also a great concern and produces a safety hazard for anyone traveling our roads.
My last topic is the ball field. I’d like to see the Park Fund we set up help fix up and maintain this great historical feature in Ithaca so that residents of all ages can take advantage of this field.
Robert Thompson
Lived in Ithaca since 2008. Worked for the State of Nebraska Department of Administrative Services State Purchasing Bureau for 22 years.
Why are you running for village board?
I was approached by several residents and asked to run.
What are some of the issues in the village and how do you plan to address them?
Follow through seems to be an issue, things can take too long to get resolved, such as street and park maintenance issues/projects. Hoping I can help with some new energy and try to improve communication with residents and maybe foster/organize some volunteer projects or develop specifications to bid out services the village needs.
Melissa Burke
Originally from Council Bluffs, Iowa. Work in the insurance industry and seeking Real Estate License.
Why are you running for village board?
I am running for the board so I can make Mead great again!
What are some of the issues in the village and how do you plan to address them?
There are many issues I have observed in the short time I have lived here. After talking to a few people in town, they are tired of how the town is run by a small group of people, who think they run/own the town. I would like to make changes to the [village] maintenance, and the upkeep of the village as there is a severe lack in the maintenance. There needs to be somebody that is qualified and motivated. Seems like the [village board] currently is pushed around by a small portion of the population of Mead.
Mead Village Board
Jason Lee
Originally from Mead. Moved away after high school, lived in Lincoln and Fremont since moving back here with my family three years ago. Member of Mead Volunteer Fire Department and EMT. Work for a communications company as a manager of solutions architect.
Why are you running for village board?
Well, my knee jerk answer to that question has been “because Rod Wilmer made me.” But in all honesty, I moved back to my hometown to become as active a member in the community as possible. I feel participating on the village board affords me that opportunity. I want to have, and also be, a voice for the concerns and matters that affect our town. I hope to offer valuable insight and opinions in the decision process. My overall goal would be to make a beneficial impact as a board member. The governance of the village board impacts the community as a whole. I want to do my best to make sure decisions made provide us opportunity for organic growth, but keep the ideals and best interests of our small community front of mind. The residents of Mead, and surrounding small communities choose to live here for many reasons. But I believe for a majority, it’s because they all enjoy the atmosphere and lifestyle as opposed to living in larger metro areas. I know that is the reason my wife and I enjoy raising our children here.
What are some of the issues in the village and how do you plan to address them?
At this point and time, I am not aware of many issues in the village that have not been effectively addressed. Nor would I have sufficient right to weigh in on them without having all the background information. I have confidence the current board has addressed or is currently addressing any concerns. When elected, it will be my responsibility to listen to my neighbors. With that information I can then take it to the board as per process and offer my opinion and insight. The most anyone can do in an elected position is take into consideration the wants and needs of the people they represent and lobby for the most beneficial decision or outcome to best meet the needs of the community.
Daniel Simon Jr.
Grew up in Ithaca. Attended elementary and graduated high school from Mead in 2008. Moved to Mead in 2019. Work as ag research technician at the University of Nebraska. Assistant fire chief and EMT on Mead Volunteer Fire Department.
Why are you running for village board?
I am running for village board because I have young kids and I would like to make the town as nice as possible for them to grow up in.
What are some of the issues in the village and how do you plan to address them?
One thing I would like to see the village do is some kind of summer attraction for the kids other than the park. I would like to explore the options of a splash pad or something of the sorts to give the kids more options for outdoor activities.
Morse Bluff Village Board
Karma Amison
Incumbent. Grew up in North Bend area, moved to Morse Bluff over 20 years ago. Work for the school system in North Bend for over 20 years.
Why are you running for village board?
I have been on the board for eight years and as a member on the board we had a big water project. We have worked well together and as a team, we have tried to do what was best for the community. I hope to keep our village a safe and neat place to live.
What are some of the issues in the village and how do you plan to address them?
I would like to work on a few street issues. We seem to have dogs running around the village so we would continue working on that and just keep the properties improving to be kept neat.
Lynden Rathke
Lived in Morse Bluff over 15 years. Retired but still help Schuyler Cooperative when needed. I’ve worked there for 14 years. Grew up on a farm south of Wisner.
Why are you running for village board?
Schuyler Coop didn’t leave me much free time which I now have more of. Also, I want to do something for my community. And I’ve been encouraged by some of the people on the board to run for a position.
What are some of the issues in the village and how do you plan to address them?
Honestly, I don’t know of any actual issues. I would like to see Morse Bluff remain being the community that it is. Meaning, I like Morse Bluff; really can’t think of any place I’d rather be. There are some concerns people have pointed out to me and those I don’t care to share for now. Also, I’m not running for the board because I’m not happy with the job they’re doing. I feel they’re doing a good job.
Jay Ruzicka
Incumbent. Lived in Morse Bluff for 15 years. Work at Schuyler Cooperative and drive semis part-time. On village board for two terms.
Why are you running for village board?
To try and keep everything running smoothly and make sure our little village stays nice, clean and respected place to live.
What are some of the issues in the village and how do you plan to address them?
We have an issue with dogs and vehicles that aren’t plated so we need to go talk with these people and see if we can’t get the problems corrected.
Robin Simanek
Moved back to Morse Bluff after finishing second tour as a USAF officer over 20 years ago. Health services manager at Cargill in Schuyler for 17 years.
Why are you running for village board?
I believe it is our civic duty to serve at some point.
What are some of the issues in the village and how do you plan to address them?
The effort and dedication it took to pass and accomplish our water tower renewal project inspired me to become a part of this team. Any issue that helps to keep Morse Bluff thriving and beautiful will have my full attention.
Gloria Vosler
Lived in Morse Bluff for 38 years. Self-employed in construction and house cleaning business.
Why are you running for village board?
I am running for board so that I may give back to the community and be a voice for others.
What are some of the issues in the village and how do you plan to address them?
I would want the input of the residents and bring the board for open discussion. I would like to see more involvement in decision making with the residents.
Kevin Vyhlidal
Incumbent. Lived in Morse Bluff for 15 years. Work for a local farmer.
Why are you running for village board?
[I] have been on for two terms. Normally it is hard to find people who want to run in such a small community.
What are some of the issues in the village and how do you plan to address them?
There is a little bit of street work that needs attention, otherwise for the most part is a quiet little community.
Prague Village Board
Dennis Lett
Originally from Omaha, living in Prague for about three years. Own sewing machine repair shop and gunsmithing shop in town and work for Mastercare Patient Equipment in Fremont. Qualified instructor for Nebraska Concealed Handgun Permits and teach classes a few times a year.
Why are you running for village board?
I would like to be on the board to help get the village to be a place folks want to go for a good time and have fun.
What are some of the issues in the village and how do you plan to address them?
One issue is the main downtown needs to be revitalized. I believe we can set up mandates or ordinances to be able to establish better appearance on our main street. I would also like to bring into town some form of entertainment. I believe if we get main street revitalized then new businesses would come into town.
Matthew Muessigmann
Incumbent. Moved to Prague when position at Northeast Nebraska Telephone brought me and my family to Nebraska in 2002.
When we were looking for a place to raise our family that was on the exchanges we served, Prague was where we chose to do that. We fell in love with the community, what it stood for, the friendly people and all of the kindness that was shown to us. Not only did I become part of the community very quickly but my wife and children were accepted just as fast. The small town values that Prague has in place are ones that have been instilled in my children and will carry on from generation to generation. Prague is small but mighty. We are a community that cares about our neighbors and are always willing to lend a helping hand.
Why are you running for village board?
As I said in my previous statement, Prague is small but mighty. What makes us mighty is that I believe you have to be willing to get involved in things. I have been blessed to serve on the board since 2004. I have been a part of many changes while upholding the value of the community. Have some of the changes the board passed been an easy road? No, not all of them but I truly believe that the benefits they have outweigh the struggle. I would love to continue to be a part of the village board and be the voice for some who might not feel comfortable speaking up in person at a meeting. [I want to] continue to help Prague grow and provide a safe place to be for the next generation.
What are some of the issues in the village and how do you plan to address them?
Presently the board has been working on the re-pavement of Highway Avenue, and updating the current sewer system running under that street. I will continue to work with the other board members and JEO, the village’s engineering firm, to get this project completed in the most economical manner and in a way that will have the least impact on the village’s budget. However, I will be a part of ensuring that the quality of work is benefiting the village and [will] last for many years to come.
Village issues come up on a monthly basis and are addressed collectively as a group. I will continue to be a part of these discussions and hear all facts and then make my decision based on those and what I feel is in the best interest of the village and the residents.
Jeremy N. Stanislav
Grew up in Prague. Member of 1995 Prague High School state football runner up team. Walk-on at University of Nebraska. One of the founders of the Beat Breast Cancer Mud Volleyball Tournament and Pink Bandana, and still am an active organizer of that non-profit. Work for Tevelde and Company in Omaha as a sales representative helping people with home exterior improvement, but have also been a marketing account supervisor and executive director of a non-profit.
Why are you running for village board?
I’m running for village board because I love Prague. My heart has never left the town, and it’s one of the places where I always feel comfortable and happy. The town has been able to maintain a decent population despite the loss of the school, but that puts challenges on small towns. I want to be a part of keeping Prague alive and on the map. I want to see the town not just survive, but find ways to help it grow. I want my family and my fellow residents to have a home where they proudly state they are from Prague, Nebraska. I feel many of the hurdles this town faces can be overcome by having an open mind, offering leadership to unite the community and rolling up our sleeves.
What are some of the issues in the village and how do you plan to address them?
I believe that we need to upgrade our water system. We have aging facilities and water lines that need addressed. The price tag for updating this is high, but the cost of not doing it could be worse. I want to research what other towns have done and what grant options are available to assist with this.
Another issue we face is aging streets. We need to have good reliable streets. I want to weigh our options of long term replacement and band-aid fixes.
Downtown Prague at one time was alive but with the loss of the school, it’s critical to bring people to our small village. Many of the buildings sit vacant. I would like to work with owners in order to make those properties viable for new business. If we can bring in more business, it will help the town survive.
The last key issue I will address here is tourism. Beer Barrel Days and the Beat Breast Cancer Mud Volleyball Tournament are huge events for the town. The church’s duck dinner and soup supper bring in people as well. I feel with Prague’s Czech heritage, location and the history of the World’s Largest Kolach, we can find ways to bring people back to the town and spur local business. The people of Prague are welcoming people who know how to have fun. We can find ways to bring people to Prague again.
Marlene Wade
Incumbent. Lifelong resident of Prague. I attended Prague Public School and after graduation pursued an associate degree in business administration with emphasis in marketing from Southeast Community College in Lincoln. Employed as a cashier at Wahoo State Bank. Member of Prague School Board for 10 years.
Why are you running for village board?
I chose to run for another term on the village board to continue to work with a team of dedicated village members towards betterment of our community now and into the future.
What are some of the issues in the village and how do you plan to address them?
Streets and sewer updates are one of the issues at the top of the list. The current board is working to get the first phase of this project started along with our engineering team from JEO Consulting.
Continued planning for the future of the community’s water systems is another issue which needs to be analyzed. It will be important to continue to work with the village’s certified water technician on staff and budget for improvements needed.
Valparaiso Village Board
Beverly P. Bartek
I have lived in Valparaiso since 2006 as a retiree. Volunteering in the community has been my interest since retiring from the U.S. Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources Conservation Service (25 years in contracting, leasing and purchasing). Manager for the Valparaiso Senior Center, auxiliary member in support for American Legion Post 371 veterans, American Red Cross leader and president/volunteer for the Val Senior Center.
Why are you running for village board?
The board has consisted of male members for many years. I thought my perspective and experience would be beneficial to the board. The friendships I have made through volunteering in the community could foster both support and involvement by others in the community as well. Being a member of the village board seems like a good next step for me.
What are some of the issues in the village and how do you plan to address them?
Low turnout for board meetings. Encourage citizens to attend the meetings presenting issues that are a concern to them. Voice their constructive opinions on topics such as property cleanup to include removal of non-running vehicles with the goal of coming to a solution. Grow Valparaiso. How can we come up with reasons for people to want to come to Valparaiso? What can each of us do to promote Valparaiso? Continue to ensure that ordinances are equitably applied to all residences.
Jeffrey K. Draper
Fourth generation Valparaiso resident. Lifelong mechanic in the area, former Cub Scout and Boy Scout leader, served on the Raymond Central wrestling club board of directors and a longtime superintendent at the Saunders County Fair. Member of the Knights of Columbus.
Why are you running for village board?
I am running because of the kids. I hope to hand them a viable community. I hope to continue the work the past boards have done to keep improving infrastructure, parks and services for our citizens. Also, I want to make sure all ordinances are enforced fairly and equally.
What are some of the issues in the village and how do you plan to address them?
We have several projects and issues that are going to have to be addressed. I will deal with these issues with common sense and these issues must be dealt with in a timely manner. We cannot take several months to make a decision.
Cindy Elliott
Born and raised in Idaho. Lived in Valparaiso for a number of years and truly appreciate the small town living and have grown to love the community. Over 25 years of experience as an account manager, the majority of that time with First National Bank of Omaha. I have a vast amount of professional work experience related to contract execution, budget oversight, project management and customer satisfaction. I pride myself in small details and goal orientated. Active in the Valparaiso Red Hats, currently serve as treasurer. Past president of the American Legion Baseball in Millard. Assist in managing Valparaiso Storage and support the Valparaiso business events. Volunteer with Nebraska Make a Wish Foundation.
Why are you running for village board?
I have attended all monthly board meetings for the last several years. I believe a fresh and new perspective would be an asset to the board as it is crucial that a board member understands all aspects of the village business. A board member should be engaged and prudent about all decisions, especially those that has a financial impact to the Valparaiso taxpayers. Finally, a board member needs to be a voice for all residents.
What are some of the issues in the village and how do you plan to address them?
There has been complacency with managing village ordinances and enforcement as most have not been updated since 2007. I will encourage the board to update and redefine as needed the existing ordinances and work together with residents on compliance.
I have observed issues that have been brought up by village residents during the board meetings that get tabled and never resolved. I believe the board meetings need more structure, more engagement by all board members and a more welcoming experience for the village residents.
Transparency is also an area that needs to be improved. All village residents need to be aware of the financial position of the village and if elected I will encourage the board to share this information with all residents. It is critical that the community understands fully how their tax dollars are being spent.
Kim M. Turnwall
Grew up in rural Valparaiso, resident of village for 23 years. Elementary educator for the last 30 years. Owned and operated the Val Market with husband Brian for a number of years. I have always tried to be involved in our community by servitude to various organizations including the Valparaiso Library Board, Val Days committee, and the Valparaiso Business Association. I am a member of the Valparaiso Women’s Club and St. Vitus Church.
Why are you running for village board?
I am running for village board to help Valparaiso remain a great place to raise a family and an awesome place for all ages to live. I am also running to help Valparaiso grow in a positive direction. I want to ensure for our residence that Valparaiso will remain a community with integrity and maintain resources for all ages. I am running for our community and the families that call Valparaiso home.
What are some of the issues in the village and how do you plan to address them?
I believe we need to address the issue of growing our community in a way that will support and foster positive outcomes for all age groups. I would like to see a revitalization of our main street, promote business growth and additions, and keep our small town community a place that everyone feels that they belong. It will also be important to help our community maintain the resources we have already developed, grow them and continue to plan for a positive future for our community.
Jim Rezac
Incumbent, declined to respond.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!