Candidates seeking seats on area village boards

Why are you running for village board?

Well, my knee jerk answer to that question has been “because Rod Wilmer made me.” But in all honesty, I moved back to my hometown to become as active a member in the community as possible. I feel participating on the village board affords me that opportunity. I want to have, and also be, a voice for the concerns and matters that affect our town. I hope to offer valuable insight and opinions in the decision process. My overall goal would be to make a beneficial impact as a board member. The governance of the village board impacts the community as a whole. I want to do my best to make sure decisions made provide us opportunity for organic growth, but keep the ideals and best interests of our small community front of mind. The residents of Mead, and surrounding small communities choose to live here for many reasons. But I believe for a majority, it’s because they all enjoy the atmosphere and lifestyle as opposed to living in larger metro areas. I know that is the reason my wife and I enjoy raising our children here.

What are some of the issues in the village and how do you plan to address them?