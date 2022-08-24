Campbell sisters power Patriots to shutout of Milford

YUTAN- Despite only coming up with three hits in the game, the Class C No. 2 Yutan-Mead softball team was able to hold Milford at bay in a 3-0 shutout victory in their home opener on August 18. A big reason for the Patriot’s success was Shaylynn Campbell who gave up one hit and struck out 14 batters and her sister Jordyn who homered.

“Our swings were hard we just hit a lot of pop ups,” Yutan-Mead Head Coach Ryan Glatter said. “Some were early and some were trying too hard. Overall I thought the team played well and Shay pitched really well.”

Out of the gate, it was the pitching that dominated on both sides. For Yutan-Mead, Shaylynn Campbell was near un-hittable with seven of the first nine outs coming by strikeout.

She finally got some run support from her team at the bottom of the lineup from her sister Jordyn. After looking at a ball, she got ahold of a pitch and sent it over the fence in center for a homer in the first at-bat of her high school career.

“It was really great,” Jordynn Campbell said. “It was a great start to the season and really got me excited for the rest of the year to play on the same team as my sister which is really fun.”

Milford continued to struggle and figure out Shaylynn Campbell who kept them scoreless going to the bottom of the sixth. In that at-bat, the Patriots were able to squeak across two more runs.

The scoring opportunity started for Yutan-Mead with Ella Watts getting walked and Laycee Josoff being hit by a pitch. The Patriots were able to take advantage with Watts scoring on a sac fly from Alyssa Husing and Josoff was able to slide in safe at home on a dropped third strike by the Eagles.

Two groundouts and a strikeout for Milford in the seventh ended any shot they had at trying to make a comeback.

Overall, Yutan-Mead was happy with the start that they had to the year. It was a good eye opener to what they need to continue to work on.

“I feel like this was a perfect start because we didn’t hit our best,” Shaylynn Campbell said. “It was a good eye opener for us to see where we need to go the rest of the season. This next week we are going to be working a lot on hitting if you can’t tell. We are really going to lock that down, so that way we can get a lot more wins.”

Finishing with two hits and one run batted in was Husing. Jordyn Campbell had one hit and one RBI.

On August 22, the Patriots had an opportunity to put their hitting woes behind them in a game at Omaha Westview. Yutan-Mead did exactly that, piling up eight hits in a 10-0 win.

After being held scoreless in the first, the Patriots were able to break through with five runs in the bottom of the second.

The cleanup batter Josoff was hit by a pitch to start the inning. After stealing second base, she came around to score on an error on a bunt from Taylor Novak.

Later on, with the bases loaded, Jordyn Campbell singled to right field knocking in two runs and pushing Yutan-Mead’s lead out to three.

Two more runs came across when Kaiti Hansen grounded out to second scoring Alexis Polak and Shaylynn Campbell hit a sacrifice bunt driving in her sister Jordyn.

The five run lead for the Patriots ballooned out to nine in the third when Josoff and Novak doubled to left field, Maycee Hays tripled to right field, and Polak singled to center all scoring one run. With two outs, Westview made an error on a fly ball hit by Shaylynn Campbell which brought Yutan-Mead’s final run to the plate in Polak.

Coming up with one hit and two RBIs was Jordyn Campbell to lead the Patriots. Shaylynn Campbell, Josoff, Novak, Hays, Polak, and Hansen all had one run batted in.

Pitching four innings, with one hit given up, and ten strikeouts was Shaylynn Campbell.

Yutan-Mead played in the Raymond Central triangular in Valparaiso on August 23. They have a home game at 6:30 p.m. with Logan View/Scribner-Snyder on August 25 and are headed to the Syracuse Invite at 10:45 a.m. on August 27.