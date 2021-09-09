Camp Creek to host fall flea market, swap meet

WAVERLY – Not only is it Suzette Casillas’ first time planning a flea market and swap meet for the Camp Creek Threshers, it’s also the first time Camp Creek will be hosting an event of this type in the fall.

Treasures by the Creek, the first fall flea market and swap meeting, will be on Saturday, Sept. 11. The day will kick off at 6 a.m. with a pancake breakfast followed by an antique tractor pull starting at 10 a.m.

While admission is free for visitors, vendors have a $30 fee with an extra $20 charge for electricity. The breakfast will include pancakes, sausage, milk, orange juice and coffee and be $7 for adults and $3 for kids five years old to 12 years old.

Along with the flea market, swap meet and breakfast, Camp Creek will also host an antique tractor pull. For each tractor pull, the driver will be charged $20 during the competition.

Camp Creek President Don Kneifl said Little Red Sled tractor pulling will be helping with the event, but this is the first time the company has done an event like this at Camp Creek.

Kneifl said the reason for adding the event came from the interest of Camp Creek patrons.