Camp Creek to host fall flea market, swap meet

WAVERLY – Not only is it Suzette Casillas’ first time planning a flea market and swap meet for the Camp Creek Threshers, it’s also the first time Camp Creek will be hosting an event of this type in the fall.
Treasures by the Creek, the first fall flea market and swap meeting, will be on Saturday, Sept. 11. The day will kick off at 6 a.m. with a pancake breakfast followed by an antique tractor pull starting at 10 a.m.
While admission is free for visitors, vendors have a $30 fee with an extra $20 charge for electricity. The breakfast will include pancakes, sausage, milk, orange juice and coffee and be $7 for adults and $3 for kids five years old to 12 years old.
Along with the flea market, swap meet and breakfast, Camp Creek will also host an antique tractor pull. For each tractor pull, the driver will be charged $20 during the competition.
Camp Creek President Don Kneifl said Little Red Sled tractor pulling will be helping with the event, but this is the first time the company has done an event like this at Camp Creek.
Kneifl said the reason for adding the event came from the interest of Camp Creek patrons.
“We’re adding into our calendar an additional event where typically we have the spring swap meet,” Kneifl said. “Now we’ve added in one more because some of our folks said hey you should do this more than just one.”
Normally, Camp Creek will have a spring swap meet followed by a flea market during the annual Camp Creek Threshers event in July. The last 20 years those events have been organized by long-term Camp Creek member Joyce Schlick.
Schlick decided to retire after the 44th Annual Camp Creek Show and was honored for her years of dedication to the organization by being the grand marshall at the Parade of Power.
Casillas has also contributed at least 15 years to the organization, but in other ways.
“I just thought that it would be nice to be able to be a little more involved,” Casillas said.
Despite the event being a learning experience for her, Casillas said she’s looking forward to the event.
“I’m hoping for some new vendors, some old vendors, and just a really nice time,” Casillas said. “This is our first fall show so I’m hoping in the future that we can expand and continue to grow with it.”
