Camp Creek receives $25,000 grant from Lincoln, Lancaster County

LINCOLN – Last Thursday, the City of Lincoln and Lancaster County announced the allocation of about $5 million in grant funding to 15 nonprofits that contribute to local tourism. And all of the nonprofits are based within Lincoln’s city limits, except one.

The Camp Creek Antique Machinery and Threshing Association received $25,000 from the pot of $5 million in federally allocated American Rescue Plan Act funds. Camp Creek President Don Kneifl said the money will be used to cover some of the nonprofit’s operating costs after the pandemic forced Camp Creek to cancel its annual Antique Machinery and Threshing Show in 2020.

“We didn’t really make any money in the year that we didn’t have the show, so it just kind of shores up the accounts and helps us to pay the bills,” Kneifl said.

Camp Creek would not have been in dire straits without the grant, Kneifl said, but the money is a “nice plus-up” to keep Camp Creek in a healthy financial position.

“We had enough money held back, and we knew we could get through a year or two without doing the show and not tip over,” Kneifl said. “But we wouldn’t want to go on like that very long. It’s a nice boost to help keep us going.”

Other area nonprofits that received funding included the Lincoln Children’s Zoo ($900,000), the Lincoln Children’s Museum ($705,000), the Lied Center for Performing Arts ($300,000) and the Lincoln Calling music festival ($125,000), among others. Kneifl said Camp Creek received a smaller allocation because the nonprofit is run by volunteers and not salaried employees.

Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird said nonprofits like Camp Creek provide value to Lincoln’s and Lancaster County’s economy by creating memorable experiences and making the area a “more attractive destination.”

“This funding will enable these organizations to recover some of their pandemic losses and be in a stronger position to hire staff and stage the shows, festivals, exhibits, sporting events and educational programs that make our community a vibrant one for residents and visitors alike,” Gaylor Baird said in a press release.

Kneifl said Camp Creek treasurer Connie Schroeder wrote the successful grant proposal.

“I’m really happy with my officers, especially (Schroeder),” Kneifl said. “And, of course, we’re very thankful to the (City of Lincoln) and the county for picking us.”

Sam Crisler is a reporter for The Waverly News. Reach him via email at samuel.crisler@wahoonewspaper.com.