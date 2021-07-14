Camp Creek presents the 44th annual threshing show

WAVERLY – On July 17 and 18, Camp Creek will finally get to hold the 44th Annual Camp Creek Machinery and Threshing show, one year after it was originally intended to occur.

In June 2020, Camp Creek announced the show’s cancellation because of the COVID-19 pandemic. One year later, the show is to return at full force this weekend.

Kicking off at 6 a.m. on July 17 and 18, Camp Creek will host a pancake breakfast at the Snyder Pavilion until 9 a.m. Shortly after the beginning of breakfast each day, there will be a flag raising ceremony at 7:30 a.m. to the south of the pavilion.

On Saturday morning during the flag raising, those Camp Creek members who helped to put together a new water tower in time for the 2020 show will be honored for their work to improve the campgrounds.

“It was a lot of fun. At times we kind of scratched our heads and wondered how in the world we’re going to do this, but it seemed like somebody had somebody in the group or we’d asked to borrow a piece of equipment to do something, whether it was drilling the holes for the poles or lifting the water tower up on top of the pedestal,” Camp Creek Member Kurt “Cowboy” Schroeder said. “We had to call in a few favors but it was all good.”