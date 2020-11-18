Calvary Robotics Club partners with Wahoo Public

Luke Sylliaasen, a sixth grader at St. Wenceslaus, chalks up the amount of time club members spend on their projects to working and reworking their robots.

“I feel like there’s a lot of mistakes that happen,” Sylliaasen said. “You just figure it out as you go and just have to just spend the time to fix the robot.”

Sylliaasen has been in the club since last year and is looking forward to the middle school team’s next competition in January.

“I like driving the robot, that part’s really fun,” he said. “And just like the spirit of competition.”

VEX Robotics Competition Change Up is the competition the club prepares for in their practices. Usually, there are two robots, one is deemed red and one is blue, competing against each other in a 12 foot by 12 foot square field with nine goals.

The matches consist of a 15 second Autonomous Period where the robot has to act on its own and a one minute and 45 second Driver Controlled Period.